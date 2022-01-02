WATCH NBA LIVE! New York Knicks @ Toronto Raptors - free stream

With a friendly tip-off time of 8.30pm, the New York Knicks face the Toronto Raptors on Sunday in a match-up between the teams sitting 10th and 11th in Western Conference.

R.J. Barrett and the Knicks take on Pascal Siakam and the Raptors in a clash that could have implications for the lower end of the Eastern Conference seedings race on Sunday.

The host Raptors (15-17) have gone 10-11 against Eastern Conference opponents this season but took full advantage of their key players returning from Covid protocols in their last outing as they defeated the short-handed LA Clippers 116-108.

The Raptors will fancy their chances against a Knicks side that will be missing its star man in Julius Randle as well as Derrick Rose, Kemba Walker and Immanuel Quickley.

The Knicks (17-19) have won five of their last eight games though and are looking to get back to the form which got them back in the playoffs last year.

Last time the teams played:

This is the third meeting between the two teams this season. The Raptors won 90-87 in the last matchup on December 11. Gary Trent Jr. led the Raptors with 24 points, and Obi Toppin led the Knicks with 19 points.

Top performers:

Raptors: Fred VanVleet is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is averaging 22.6 points and 9.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Knicks: Julius Randle is averaging 19.3 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Knicks – but is unavailable. Alec Burks is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Last 10 games:

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 109.4 points, 45.6 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4 per cent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points per game.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 100.9 points, 45.0 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1 per cent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.4 points.

Injuries:

Raptors: Scottie Barnes: out (knee), D.J. Wilson: out (health and safety protocols), Isaac Bonga: out (health and safety protocols), Goran Dragic: out (personal), Dalano Banton: out (health and safety protocols), David Johnson: out (calf).

Knicks: Immanuel Quickley: out (conditioning), Jericho Sims: out (health and safety protocols), Danuel House Jr.: out (finger), Julius Randle: out (health and safety protocols), Wayne Selden Jr.: out (health protocols), Nerlens Noel: out (health and safety protocols), Kemba Walker: out (knee), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).

The live action continues on Sky Sports with this clash on Sunday evening, live on the Sky Sports Football channel and the Sky Sports website via a free-to-watch YouTube stream from 8.30pm