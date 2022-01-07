Atlanta Hawks @ LA Clippers: Watch free live YouTube stream from 8.30pm on Sunday

The Atlanta Hawks conclude their six-game road trip on Sunday when they take on a Los Angeles Clippers team fighting to keep up with the playoff hunt in the absence of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Leonard remains sidelined with the ACL injury he suffered in last season's playoffs, while George could be out until the end of the month with an elbow problem.

The Clippers, who meet the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night, entered the weekend 19-20 and eighth in the Western Conference having won just three of their last 10 outings, while the Hawks sit 12th in the East having won just six of 16 games since the beginning of December.

Atlanta star Trae Young sat out Thursday night's win over the Sacramento Kings with a bruised lower back, but had been expected to return when the Hawks take on the LA Lakers on Friday.

The Hawks have also been without head coach Nate McMillan this week after he landed in COVID-19 protocol.

Young is averaging a team-high 28.4 points and 9.5 assists per game for the Hawks this season, followed by John Collins 17.6, while Clint Capela leads the team with 13.1 rebounds per game.

Beyond Paul George's 24.7 points and 5.5 assists per game, Reggie Jackson has been averaging 16.9 points and Ivica Zubac a team-best 8.2 rebounds.