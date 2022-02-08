Devin Booker stars as Phoenix Suns hold off late Chicago Bulls fightback; All-Star reserve drops 38 points

Devin Booker scored 38 points as the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns hung on to beat the Chicago Bulls 127-124 on Monday night.

The Suns led by 27 in the third quarter and withstood a push down the stretch to win for the 13th time in 14 games. They improved to 43-10 overall and a league-best 21-5 on the road.

Booker hit the 30-point mark for the third time in four games. The All-Star guard made 14 of 23 shots, including five three-pointers.

Chris Paul added 19 points and 11 assists for Phoenix. JaVale McGee finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, and Mikal Bridges scored 15.

DeMar DeRozan had 38 points for the Bulls after scoring a season-high 45 in Sunday's loss to Philadelphia. Zach LaVine added 32 points after missing two games because of back spasms.

Chicago lost for the third time in four games.

Monday night's NBA results Phoenix Suns 127-124 Chicago Bulls

Golden State Warriors 110-98 OKC Thunder

New York Knicks 104-113 Utah Jazz

Toronto Raptors 116-101 Charlotte Hornets

Miami Heat 121-100 Washington Wizards

Thompson's late threes help Warriors beat Thunder

Klay Thompson scored 21 points as Golden State beat Oklahoma City 110-98 for their ninth straight win.

After the Thunder rallied late in the fourth quarter to cut their deficit to five, Thompson hit two three-pointers - including one with just over a minute remaining - to put the Warriors up nine.

Stephen Curry added 18 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for the Warriors, who shot 50 per cent from the field.

Lu Dort scored 26 points and Darius Bazley matched a season high with 20 for Oklahoma City. Josh Giddey added 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Mitchell scores 32 as Jazz beat Knicks

Donovan Mitchell had 32 points, seven rebounds and six assists to lead Utah to a 113-104 win over New York.

Mitchell also made four steals to help rally the Jazz to their third consecutive victory. Bojan Bogdanovic finished with 20 points. Mike Conley had 18 points and seven assists, and Jordan Clarkson scored 16.

Julius Randle scored 30 points to pace the Knicks. Mitchell Robinson added a season-high 19 points and a career-best 21 rebounds. RJ Barrett had 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists, but New York lost their third straight game.

Resurgent Siakam leads Raptors to sixth straight win

Pascal Siakam had 24 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists as Toronto defeated Charlotte 116-101 for their sixth straight win.

Gary Trent Jr scored 24 points, and Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby each had 20 for the Raptors, who began a stretch of eight of nine games on the road. Scottie Barnes added 15 as Toronto's starters accounted for all but 13 of the team's points.

Miles Bridges scored 25 to lead the Hornets, who lost their fifth consecutive game. LaMelo Ball, named as an All-Star Game replacement a few hours before tip-off, finished with 15 points and nine assists.

Adebayo, Butler lead Heat past Wizards

Bam Adebayo scored 21 points and Jimmy Butler had 19 as Eastern Conference-leading Miami cruised past Washington 121-100.

Miami (35-20) never trailed and won their third straight, improving to 3-2 on a six-game road trip.

Corey Kispert equalled his career high with 20 points for the Wizards (24-29), who lost for the ninth time in 11 games. They are a season-low five games under .500 after opening 10-3.

The Heat shot 18 for 32 (56.3 per cent) from three-point range while the Wizards were just 7 for 31 (22.6 per cent).