Atlanta Hawks @ Boston Celtics: Live stream of NBA action as Jayson Tatum and Trae Young clash

Jayson Tatum and Trae Young go head to head as the Atlanta Hawks face the Boston Celtics - watch a live stream here at 7pm.

The Hawks' Young is averaging the third-highest points in the NBA this season with 27.6 per game - the Celtics' Tatum is ninth with an average of 25.5.

The Celtics are 9-1 in their past 10 games but lost a fortnight ago to the Hawks, who had John Collins lead them to victory.

The Celtics are seventh in the Eastern Conference while the Hawks are 10th.