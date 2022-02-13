Atlanta Hawks @ Boston Celtics: Live stream of NBA action as Jayson Tatum and Trae Young clash

Jayson Tatum and Trae Young go head to head as the Atlanta Hawks face the Boston Celtics - watch a live stream here at 7pm.
The Hawks' Young is averaging the third-highest points in the NBA this season with 27.6 per game - the Celtics' Tatum is ninth with an average of 25.5.
The Celtics are 9-1 in their past 10 games but lost a fortnight ago to the Hawks, who had John Collins lead them to victory.
The Celtics are seventh in the Eastern Conference while the Hawks are 10th.
Trending
- Super Bowl LVI: Essential Reading
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Ronaldo out, Kane in at Man Utd?
- Zouma misses Leicester game due to illness | Souness: Zero sympathy
- Conte: CL qualification impossible on current form
- Who has the best chin? Khan or Brook?
- Spurs fans ignore club request and chant Y-word
- Klopp hails Liverpool for dodging Burnley 'banana skin'
- Premier League top-four race: Fourth place up for grabs?
- Super Bowl LVI Predictions
- Phoenix Open: Koepka in mix as Ortiz makes ace LIVE!