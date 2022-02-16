NBA round-up: Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 50 in Bucks' win; Timberwolves rally from 13 down

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 50 points for the Bucks, while Karl-Anthony Towns was instrumental in the Timberwolves' comeback against Hornets and Trae Young scored 41 points for the Hawks on Tuesday in the NBA.

NBA's Tuesday results Cleveland Cavaliers 116-124 Atlanta Hawks Dallas Mavericks 107-99 Miami Heat Boston Celtics 135-87 Philadelphia 76ers Indiana Pacers 119-128 Milwaukee Bucks Charlotte Hornets 120-126 Minnesota Timberwolves Memphis Grizzlies 121-109 New Orleans Pelicans LA Clippers 96-103 Phoenix Suns

Indiana Pacers 119-128 Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 50 points as the Milwaukee Bucks earned a 128-119 win over the visiting Indiana Pacers to complete a four-game sweep of the season series.

Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds on 17-for-21 shooting to help the Bucks snap their two-game losing streak. Khris Middleton contributed 19 points and eight assists, and Jrue Holiday notched 14 points and eight assists. Reserve Lindell Wiggington had a career-high 12 points.

Image: Antetokounmpo delivered a season-high performance

Milwaukee shot over 50 per cent from the field for the fifth time in the last seven games, cashing in on 48 of their 86 shots (55.8 per cent).

Buddy Hield paced Indiana with 36 points and hit eight of 12 shots from behind the arc. Tyrese Haliburton recorded 17 points and eight assists. Goga Bitadze chipped in 12 points, and Jalen Smith added 11.

Charlotte Hornets 120-126 Minnesota Timberwolves (OT)

Karl-Anthony Towns had 39 points and 15 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets in overtime.

Towns had seven points in overtime and scored with 1:57 left to put the Wolves ahead 120-113. Minnesota secured the victory at the foul line in the final minute and extended their home winning streak to seven games.

D'Angelo Russell had 18 points and 11 assists, Jaden McDaniels added 18 points, Patrick Beverley scored 15 and Jarred Vanderbilt had 10 points and 14 rebounds for Minnesota, who have won two straight and seven of their last nine.

Miles Bridges paced Charlotte with 28 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Terry Rozier scored 25 points, LaMelo Ball added 22 points, and Mason Plumlee had 14 points, 17 rebounds and a season-high nine assists.

Minnesota star Anthony Edwards exited the game late in the second quarter with a right ankle sprain and did not return. Edwards had nine points and four rebounds in 18 minutes.

Cleveland Cavaliers 116-124 Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young scored 41 points - his fifth game with 40-plus points this season - to lead the Atlanta Hawks to victory over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers.

Young was 13 of 22 from the floor, including 4-of-7 from long distance. He also went 11-of-13 from the foul line and had nine assists. It marked the second straight 30-plus-point effort for Young and the 23rd time this season to reach that milestone.

Atlanta also got a season-high 25 points from Danilo Gallinari, who started at forward in place of John Collins, the team's No 2 scorer, who missed his second straight game with a foot injury.

Cleveland were led by Darius Garland, who scored 30 points and added eight assists. Garland has 20-plus points in nine of his past 11 games and remained on pace to become the second player in league history to average 20 points, eight-plus assists, shoot 46-plus per cent from the field and 90-plus per cent from the line.

Dallas Mavericks 107-99 Miami Heat

Luka Doncic had 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, helping the Dallas Mavericks rally past Miami Heat.

Miami consistently double-teamed Doncic, who shot 5-of-19 from the floor.

However, the Mavs made two huge three-pointers in the final two minutes, by Jalen Brunson and by Maxi Kleber. Each of them scored 19 points, and that was a season high for Kleber.

In addition, Kleber had a game-high five blocked shots. Dallas rallied from a 13-point third-quarter deficit as the Mavericks snapped Miami's five-game win streak. Dallas are 5-1 in their past six games.

Miami were led by Jimmy Butler, who had a game-high 29 points and 10 rebounds. Miami's Bam Adebayo added 21 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. The Heat's home record fell to 19-7.

Boston Celtics 135-87 Philadelphia 76ers

Jaylen Brown had 29 points and eight rebounds and Jayson Tatum added 28 points and 12 rebounds as the Boston Celtics blitzed the host Philadelphia 76ers.

Aaron Nesmith contributed 18 points, Grant Williams scored 12 and Derrick White had 11 for the red-hot Celtics, who won their ninth game in a row. The Celtics hit 25-of-45 from three-point range.

The Sixers played for the third consecutive game without James Harden, who was acquired on Thursday from the Brooklyn Nets for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round draft picks. Harden will be sidelined through the All-Star break with a strained hamstring.

Paul Millsap, also picked up by the Sixers, made his debut to open the fourth quarter, and he scored nine points in nine minutes.

Joel Embiid, who sat out the fourth, led the Sixers with 19 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Embiid's streak of scoring at least 25 points ended at 23 straight. Tyrese Maxey added 11 for the Sixers.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart was helped off the court with 5:15 remaining in the second quarter due to an apparent ankle injury. Smart came back to shoot the free throws before leaving again for good.

Memphis Grizzlies 121-109 New Orleans Pelicans

Tyus Jones scored 27 points as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies won their sixth consecutive game by defeating the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Grizzlies overcame the absence of Ja Morant (ankle) to win for the ninth time in 10 games. Jaren Jackson Jr scored 23 points, Brandon Clarke scored 18, Steven Adams added 14 points and 13 rebounds, De'Anthony Melton scored 13 and Desmond Bane had 11 before fouling out.

CJ McCollum scored 30 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 19, Brandon Ingram had 18, Jaxson Hayes 13 and Willy Hernangomez 12 to lead the Pelicans.

Memphis reached the 120-point total for the sixth straight game and out-rebounded New Orleans 49-34.

The Grizzlies evened the series at one win each. The Southwest Division rivals will meet twice in Memphis after the All-Star break (March 8 and April 9).

LA Clippers 96-103 Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker scored 26 points and Chris Paul contributed 17 points and 14 assists to pace the Phoenix Suns during a 103-96 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers.

Mikal Bridges recorded 19 points and nine rebounds as Phoenix won their sixth consecutive game and 17th in their past 18. Deandre Ayton added 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Suns.

Marcus Morris Sr scored 23 points and Nicolas Batum added 18 points and seven rebounds for the Clippers, who have lost four of their past six games. Reggie Jackson had 14 points and eight assists, Ivica Zubac registered 12 points and 13 rebounds and Luke Kennard scored 11 points.