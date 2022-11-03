Kyrie Irving: Brooklyn Nets suspend guard for five games without pay | Player apologises for antisemitic posts

The Brooklyn Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay, before the player belatedly apologised for sharing antisemitic material.

Hours after Irving refused to issue the apology that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sought for posting a link to an antisemitic work on his Twitter feed, the Nets said Irving is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets, saying they were dismayed by his failure to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.

"We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity but failed to clarify," the Nets said in a statement.

"Such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team. Accordingly, we are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

In response, Irving finally took to Instagram to apologise:

"To All Jewish families and communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize.

"I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labelled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary.

"I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all. I am no different than any other human being. I am a seeker of truth and knowledge, and I know who I Am."

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Earlier, NBA commissioner Silver said he was "disappointed" at Irving's failure to offer an "unqualified apology" after the Brooklyn Nets guard shared a link about a film featuring antisemitic tropes.

Irving said in a statement released on Wednesday that he opposes all forms of hate, and he and the Nets would each donate $500,000 towards groups that work to eradicate it.

While not explicitly apologising, Irving took responsibility for the negative impact on the Jewish community that was caused by his appearing to support an antisemitic work, as the Nets and their star guard worked to sooth the anger that had been directed at them since Irving's Twitter post and refusal to say sorry.

"I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalised and impacted every day," Irving said in a joint statement with the Nets and Anti-Defamation League.

"I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Irving had drawn criticism around the NBA - including from Nets owner Joe Tsai - for posting a link to the film.

"I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles," Irving said. "I am a human being learning from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen."

Irving had not spoken since Saturday, when he defiantly defended his right to post about material he believes. He did not talk to reporters after either of the Nets' home games since - one of them featuring fans wearing "Fight Anti-Semitism" shirts as they sat courtside.

Image: Fans wore t-shirts saying 'fight anti-Semitism' to the Brooklyn Nets home game against the Indiana Pacers on Monday

NBA commissioner Silver, who is Jewish, had not publicly addressed Irving's actions until releasing a statement of his own on Thursday.

"Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material," Silver said.

"While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicise.

"I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss this situation."

Image: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says he is 'disappointed' at Irving's failure to apologise for his actions

Irving and the Nets will work with the ADL to develop inclusive educational programming to combat all forms of bigotry and antisemitism.

"There is no room for antisemitism, racism, false narratives or misguided attempts to create animosity and hate," said Sam Zussman, the CEO of BSE Global, parent company of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center. "Now, more than ever, there is a pressing need to ensure education in these areas. We are putting our prior statements into practice because actions speak louder than words."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

General manager Sean Marks said Tuesday that the Nets had been in discussions with the ADL on the proper way to respond to the fallout involving Irving, who was not punished by the team or the NBA.

"At a time when antisemitism has reached historic levels, we know the best way to fight the oldest hatred is to both confront it head-on and also to change hearts and minds," ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said.

The Nets added that they and the WNBA's New York Liberty would host a series of community conversations at Barclays Center in partnership with ADL and other national civil rights organisations and local community associations.