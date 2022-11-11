NBA: Cavaliers and Timberwolves live on Sky Sports on Sunday

#NBASundays: Minnesota Timberwolves @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Image: Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves tries to weave a way between Cleveland Cavaliers defenders Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley

On Sunday night, we cap off the weekend with the clash between the two former Utah Jazz All-Stars who were traded this summer.

Donovan Mitchell, now of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Rudy Gobert, now of the Minnesota Timberwolves, come together at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday night, live on Sky Sports Arena from 11pm on Sunday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Chicago Bulls in Week 1 of the new NBA season

Safe to say, Mitchell will feel he has got the better end of that deal. He is the third highest scorer in the league, with 31.9 points per game (trailing only Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry) and is the No 1 option on a very good young team. The Cavs have ascended to third in the Eastern Conference with an 8-4 record – and that is despite losing their last three games.

The Timberwolves have also lost their last three games, and have dropped to 13th in the West, with Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns struggling to make what always looked like an odd frontcourt fit work together so far. The other pieces, such as guard pair Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell are also still figuring things out.

Image: Rudy Gobert (left) and then-Utah Jazz team-mate Donovan Mitchell have a discussion on court in March 2022

Gobert and Mitchell were not always reported to be on the best of terms during their time together in Utah, and the Frenchman must be looking on in envy as the Jazz sit atop the Western Conference at 10-4 during a season in which they were meant to be tanking, according to everyone except themselves. The fact there is no love lost between the pair should make for a spicy encounter on Sunday.

Watch more live NBA on Sky Sports as the Cleveland Cavaliers host Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday from 11pm on Sky Sports Arena.