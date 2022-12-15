Talking points ahead of this weekend's live NBA action on Sky Sports

Sky Sports' weekend NBA action is just around the corner, so we have taken a look at the teams involved, the permutations, where you can access coverage and live streams, and so much more.

Sunday's NBA Action

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics

Where to watch: Sky Sports Football HD (8pm)

The Celtics might be all the rage at the moment, but this weekend's opponents, the Orlando Magic, made the headlines in more superlative ways.

In the team's 135-124 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, the Magic boasted its greatest offensive quarter in franchise history, scoring 50 points in the first 12 minutes of the game. Let's repeat that for the people at the back: 50 points in 12 minutes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Atlanta Hawks' trip to the Orlando Magic in Week 9 of the NBA

Though Atlanta did not cave instantly, they were never able to bridge that gap past the first quarter, and instead succumbed to their opponents, who had eight different scorers with at least 11 points.

The victory adds another win to their current active streak, and puts them in good spirits for this Sunday's clash with the league's best team.

Sure, Boston did experience a mini slump recently, losing three games in a row. That, if anything, will be a good incentive.

But where there's a Jayson Tatum, there's a way. Against the Los Angeles Lakers, he scored 44 points, and has been putting up consistent enough numbers to make him a strong pick in our 2022/23 MVP predictions.

Tatum added a tying pull-up with 17.1 seconds to go, evading LeBron James and co in overtime. This weekend's clash may not need the extra minutes, but expect a tight contest, with Boston edging the action with their star-studded line-up.

Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors

Where to watch: Sky Sports Football HD (11pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Golden State Warriors' visit to the Indiana Pacers in Week 9 of the NBA

The Warriors are in freefall, dealing with a whole host of injuries, and forced to play secondary options instead of their strongest unit.

Against the Indiana Pacers, a 119-125 defeat was capped with Stephen Curry having to leave the proceedings early as a result of a shoulder injury.

Coach Steve Kerr said: "He's going to get an MRI tomorrow. So, you know, he was ruled out, you know, midway through the fourth. Training staff told me he wasn't going to play the rest of the night. And we'll see. We'll see how he is tomorrow".

Curry joins Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins on the sidelines, making it more and more likely Jordan Poole, who scored 20 points in that loss, and James Wiseman, will be in the starting five.

What does that mean for Toronto? Well, Fred VanVleet has been in good form. But the nature of their defeat to the Sacramento Kings, where they were swept away by an attack that should not have been so superior, raises alarm bells.

In essence, these are two teams in need of points, both trying to one-up the other for defensive issues and off-field problems. Our prediction? An overtime win for the Warriors, led by Poole.