Talking points ahead of the live Christmas Day NBA action on Sky Sports

Sky Sports' Christmas day NBA action is just around the corner, so we've taken a look at the teams involved, the permutations, and so much more.

Live NBA: Philadelphia 76ers @ New York Knicks

Philadelphia 76ers @ New York Knicks

Perhaps not the obvious pick of the week, these two teams offer far more than what is evident on the surface.

As the number five and six seed in the Eastern Conference, all the noteworthy action is happening much further up the standings. But within these teams, there is plenty of drama and verve to report of.

For starters, the 76ers are fresh from dispatching the undermanned Golden State Warriors, led by the euphoric Joel Embiid, who picked up 34 points and 13 rebounds in his team's 118-106 win over the Dubs.

He shared the points with James Harden who scored 27 points, proving his worth in the continued absence of Tyrese Maxey.

The Knicks, similarly, have also impressed. They have won their last six games in a row, operating on a fiery hot active streak. The man making all the waves in New York is Julius Randle, who has racked up double-doubles in three of his last four games.

The individual battles in this particular Xmas day clash should make for an entertaining watch. The Knicks dictate form, but the 76ers have proved that their attack remains superior on the best of days. Expect a narrow victory for the latter.

Live NBA: Los Angeles Lakers @ Dallas Mavericks

Los Angeles Lakers @ Dallas Mavericks

Another week, another game that Anthony Davis is expected to miss.

The LA Lakers star was first side-lined with flu-like symptoms. But more worryingly, he picked up a foot injury in a clash against the Denver Nuggets that Davis had to exit early from.

Further inspection has proved the injury might not be as serious as first thought. But it does mean we cannot guarantee Davis will be playing.

Missing these few games at this juncture of the season could be more detrimental than anything to Davis' MVP cause. Having dominated a stretch of games where he consecutively scored 40 + points, the wind seems to have truly been taken out of his proverbial sails.

The bigger problem here is that the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic never needs to be asked twice, nor even prompted at all to dismantle opposing teams. He remains our MVP pick, and has broken all the points records at the age of 23, averaging over 30 a game.

With LeBron James being assessed on a game-by-game basis, this might be a Christmas to forget for Lakers fans.

Live NBA: Milwaukee Bucks @ Boston Celtics

Milwaukee Bucks @ Boston Celtics

It's the big one. 22-8, and 21-8, Jayson Tatum versus Giannis Antetokounmpo, number one and two seed in the Eastern Conference.

An interesting game in many ways, especially given the kind of form both Giannis and Tatum are in. Tatum is edging the 2022/23 MVP predictions with his expert ballhandling and superior ability within the paint, but Giannis offers far more defensively, especially alongside the returning Khris Middleton.

As such, his presence on the rim and on rebounds cannot be ignored. If he is fit (considering he sat out in Saturday's win against the Utah Jazz, citing knee soreness), then he will make it incredibly difficult for Boston to transition quickly.

This game is, without saying, more than just these two. Jalen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Bobby Portis and Marcus Smart are all credible, and crucial, figures.

Individual moments of brilliance, however, could define it, as has been evident in the Celtic's recent outings against the Orlando Magic. Our Christmas Day projections point to a narrow win for Boston.