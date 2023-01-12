Stephen Curry back for Warriors, Boston blossoming, Nets without Kevin Durant - NBA talking points for Sky Sports action

Friday's NBA action

Boston Celtics @ Brooklyn Nets

Where to watch: Sky Sports Main Event (12.30am), Sky Sports Arena (12.30am)

Kevin Durant was not meant to miss this match-up, but he will be watching his Nets team play from the sidelines for at least two weeks as he recovers from an MCL strain, including this Thursday night clash at the Barclays Center.

It is a blow which will put pressure on those around him, with Joe Harris, Seth Curry, Patty Mills and Kyrie Irving tasked with the tall order of denying an empowered Celtics side from clinching another victory atop the Eastern Conference.

Indeed, Joe Mazzulla's team have been switched on for weeks, proving why they are such a compelling case for the playoff finals with Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown leading the line.

If that is not enough to make Brooklyn fans a little queasy, then perhaps the return of defensive stalwart Robert Williams III will do the trick.

Given that the Nets are 34-31 without Durant's agelessly brilliant performances, and the Celtics have not paused for breath in their winning endeavours, it is going to take either a breathtaking performance from Irving, or an impressively woeful one from Tatum to swing the tie in the Nets' favour.

Dallas Mavericks @ Los Angeles Lakers

Where to watch: Sky Sports Main Event (3am), Sky Sports Arena (3am)

Luka Doncic is a reckonable force to detain at the moment, and the Lakers are without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Put those two things together and you will quickly realise Darvin Ham's team are in trouble.

Indeed, Doncic has already snapped up nine triple-doubles, and even when he does not hit the mark, he is still producing crazy numbers (see the loss to the Los Angeles Clippers). Although there is not a clear support system around him other than Spencer Dinwiddie, he often does not need one.

Where the Mavs fall short is in the defensive ratings department. Will it be exploited by an undermanned Lakers side? They have won five games in a row without the aforementioned absent duo, and Thomas Bryant and Russell Westbrook have been key in that winning run too.

If they can somehow dampen Doncic's antics, then perhaps they have a chance. Perhaps.

Saturday's NBA action

Milwaukee Bucks @ Miami Heat

Where to watch: Sky Sports Mix (6pm), Sky Sports Arena (6pm)

The Bucks are not having a good time at the moment. They have lost seven of their last eight games and have had a flurry of injuries to contend with at the same time.

Their core team - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday - have only played five games together this season, which tells you everything you need to know about the current situation.

Defensive contributions have been their saving grace, and they may be able to put that to good use this weekend against the Miami Heat - especially with Erik Spoelstra's team so inconsistent in their performances and results.

The 'two steps forward, one step back' saying might have indeed been written for the Heat this season. One week they are thrashing the Phoenix Suns, the next they are being edged out by the Lakers.

If Giannis can push himself through his niggles and concerns, this could be the perfect stage for another swashbuckling set of stats from the MVP contender.

Sunday's NBA action

Boston Celtics @ Charlotte Hornets

Where to watch: Sky Sports Arena (12am)

The Hornets have disappointed this season, in defence, and more worryingly, in attack. They hold the second and third worst records when it comes to shooting on twos and three-pointers.

Fred VanVleet is only averaging 8.7 attempts at three-pointer shooting per game, while Scottie Barnes has dropped off to an abysmal 28.8 per cent this season, none more so evident than in the Hornets' loss to the Pistons in which they gave up 141 points.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jaylen Brown dropped 41 points as the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans

Against the Celtics efficient set of attackers, there will be very little scope for errors, and you can expect quite a few of them from the Hornets side, while Brown and Tatum power through to victory.

New York Knicks @ Detroit Pistons

Where to watch: Sky Sports Arena (6pm)

We were not quite sure how Immanuel Quickley's introduction into the Knicks' starting line-up would go, but it seems to have, on the whole, worked out.

In the six games in which his team-mate RJ Barrett has been absent with a finger injury, Quickley has averaged 21.5 points and 4.3 assists, impressing with his ballhandling skills across the court.

While he has tantalised opposition defenders with his silky moves, the Knicks do have some concerns surrounding their own defence which all-too-easily gives up three-pointers.

How concerned should they be? Well, this Sunday's opponents, the Detroit Pistons, have lost five of their last seven games, but they do hold the home advantage, so could still, maybe, probably, pose a risk.

Golden State Warriors @ Chicago Bulls

Where to watch: Sky Sports Arena (8.30pm)

Stephen Curry's back. Tell a friend.

Sure, he was unable to help the Dubs to victory against a struggling Suns team, but he has only just returned from a long spell on the sidelines nursing a shoulder injury.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Phoenix Suns against the Golden State Warriors in Week 13 of the NBA season

Before that, there was no doubt Curry was playing at MVP-level, averaging 30 points per game, and shooting 43.2 per cent from three-pointers. Getting that form back will not be easy but doubting his ability to be able to do it would be very foolish.

The Warriors are scoring 14.4 points more, per 100 possessions, even when he is simply on the court, which could be an important factor in this Sunday's clash with the Chicago Bulls.

Indeed, the Bulls have been thriving with Zach LaVine spearheading their attack; a thrilling 41-point night against the Philadelphia 76ers certainly proved that.

Five wins in their last eight games has seen them back in the playoff mix. The Warriors will have to dive into the depths of their roster to pull through. Our projections point to another clutch win for Steve Kerr's side.