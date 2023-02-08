Los Angeles Clippers' Tyronn Lue replaces Phoenix Suns' Monty Williams in USA national team set up

Tyronn Lue will replace Monty Williams on the USA Basketball men's national team coaching staff for August's World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Lue, who is currently the Los Angeles Clippers' coach, will team up with Steve Kerr of Golden State, Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra and Gonzaga University's Mark Few.

Kerr remains in place as head coach, with Lue replacing Phoenix Suns' Williams on the team of assistants.

Williams stepped down because of family commitments, US men's national team managing director Grant Hill said.

"I am truly honoured to represent our country and join this great group of coaches," Lue said.

"Coaching USA Basketball has always been a dream of mine, and I'm humbled to take on the challenge."

The US has not qualified for either tournament yet, but will look to clinch a spot at the World Cup in the final qualifying tournament later in February.

Players from the G League are used for qualifying with NBA talent drafted in for major tournaments.

Williams was on the coaching staff when USA won gold at the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Rio Olympics. He was introduced as a member of the national team staff for this cycle in December 2021.

Image: Steve Kerr is the current head coach of the national team

"This has been a difficult choice, but given the timing and the demands of the commitment, it is the best choice for myself and my family," Williams said.

"I am incredibly grateful to Grant Hill and Coach Kerr, both for giving me the opportunity to be an assistant coach and for their understanding of my decision."

The USA need one win in either of their two qualifying matches against Uruguay and Brazil to clinch a spot at the World Cup and if they do qualify they will play the Philippines at the tournament, which starts on August 25.

They would qualify for the Olympics, depending on their World Cup performance.

The USA are trying to win a fifth consecutive Olympic golf in Paris next year.