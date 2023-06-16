NBA suspends Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant for 25 games

"Ja Morant's decision to once again wield a firearm is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended for eight games," NBA commissioner Adam Silver confirms 25-game ban for Memphis Grizzlies player

The NBA has suspended Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant for 25 games of the 2023-2024 season.

The 23-year-old will be required to meet certain conditions by the NBA before he returns to the court, and will be ineligible to participate in any league or team activities during his suspension.

An NBA statement read: "The NBA announced today that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been suspended for 25 games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"Morant posed with a firearm in a car during a live-streamed video on May 13, less than two months after he was suspended eight games without pay for the live streaming on a video on March 4 in which he displayed a firearm in an intoxicated state at a Denver area night club.

"The league office found that on May 13, Morant intentionally and prominently displayed a gun while in a car with several other individuals as they were leaving a social gathering in Memphis.

"Morant wielded the firearm knowing that he was being recorded and that the recording was being live-streamed on Instagram Live, despite having made commitments to the NBA and public statements that he would not repeat the conduct for which he was previously disciplined.

"On May 16, Morant issued a statement taking full responsibility for his actions.

"Morant's suspension begins immediately and will remain in effect for the first 25 games of the 2023-2024 NBA regular season for which he is otherwise eligible and able to play. He will also be required to meet certain conditions before he returns to play and will be ineligible to participate in any league or team activities during his suspension."

"Ja Morant's decision to once again wield a firearm is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended for eight games," said NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

"The potential for other young people to emulate Ja's conduct is particularly concerning. Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension for 25 games is appropriate and makes clear engaging in reckless and irresponsible behaviour with guns will not be tolerated.

"For Ja, basketball needs to take a back seat at this time. Prior to his return to play, he will be required to formulate and fulfil a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behaviour."

A spokesperson from the Memphis Grizzlies told Sky Sports News: "We respect the League's decision to suspend Ja Morant following this latest episode.

"Our standards as a league and team are clear, and we expect that all team personnel will adhere to them."

Morant released his own statement in respond to the suspension. It read: "I've had time to reflect and realise how much hurt I've caused. I want to apologise to the NBA, the Grizzlies, my team-mates, and the city of Memphis.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"To Adam Silver, Zach Kleiman and Robert Pera - who gave me the opportunity to be a professional athlete and have supported me - I'm sorry for the harm I've done.

"To all the kids who look up to me, I'm sorry for failing you as a role mode. I promise I'm going to be a better representation of our brands. And to all my fans, I promise I'm going to make it up to you.

"I'm spending the offseason and my suspension continuing to work on my own mental health and decision making. I'm also going to be training so I can be ready to go when I can be back on the court. I know my team-mates are going to hold it down and I'm so sorry I won't be out there with you at the beginning of the season.

"I hope you'll give me the chance to prove to you over time I'm a better man than what I've been showing you."