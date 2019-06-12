Twelve international players remain in NBA Draft after final deadline

Twelve international players, led by prospective Top 10 pick Sekou Doumbouya of Guinea, remained in the NBA Draft at the final deadline to withdraw on Tuesday.

Doumbouya, an 18-year-old power forward who plays for Limoges in France, is rated the ninth-best draft prospect by both ESPN and CBS.

The NBA released the names of 47 international players who withdrew from the Draft. Also, two US college players pulled out of the draft, North Carolina State junior Sacha Killeya-Jones and TCU sophomore Kouat Noi.

May 29 was the deadline for US college players to withdraw from the Draft while retaining NCAA eligibility.

Two other international players who are potential first-round selections also remain in the draft. ESPN and CBS have Goga Bitadze, a Georgian national who plays in Montenegro, as the 17th-ranked prospect, and ESPN has Luka Samanic, a Croatian who plays in Slovenia, listed as the 28th-rated prospect.

The NBA Draft takes place on June 20 at Barclays Center in New York.

The full list of international players who are early-entry candidates for the 2019 NBA Draft, with height and birth year, as supplied by the league:

Goga Bitadze, Buducnost (Montenegro)

Yago Dos Santos, Paulistano (Brazil)

Sekou Doumbouya, Limoges (France)

Matas Jogela, Dzukija (Lithuania)

Marcos Louzada Silva, Franca (Brazil)

William McDowell-White, Baunach (Germany)

Adam Mokoka, Mega Bemax (Serbia)

Joshua Obiesie, Wurzburg (Germany)

David Okeke, Fiat Torino (Italy)

Luka Samanic, Olimpija (Slovenia)

Deividas Sirvydis, Rytas (Lithuania)

Yovel Zoosman, Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel)

