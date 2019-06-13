Toronto Raptors set for second chance to win maiden NBA title in Game 6 vs Golden State Warriors

The Toronto Raptors hope to celebrate the closing of Oracle Arena with a party of international magnitude when they take a second shot at the championship in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

The Raptors were two minutes away from securing Canada's first ever NBA title on Monday night in Game 5 before falling victim to a barrage of three-pointers from Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry in a 9-2 finish that was historic on at least two levels.

The 106-105 outcome not only produced the first one-point Finals margin since 2007, but it also made the Warriors just the sixth team in NBA history to win a potential elimination game on the road.

History remains on the Raptors' side entering Game 6, even though the scene has shifted back to Oakland. Of the 34 teams that have led a Finals 3-1, 33 have gone on to win the championship. The only exception was the Warriors in 2016, when the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to win in seven games.

"We understand that the moment is the moment, but we still are staying in it," Raptors guard Kyle Lowry said on Wednesday. "We're not too up, we're not too down. We're just one game, hey, we lost it, now we got to move on to the next one."

The Warriors move on without Kevin Durant, who returned from a calf injury to score 11 points in 12 minutes in Game 5, only to sustain a ruptured Achilles in the same leg. Durant confirmed Wednesday from New York that he had undergone surgery to repair the rupture.

The game will be the Warriors' last at Oracle Arena, which opened as the Oakland Coliseum Arena 47 years ago. Golden State will move to the Chase Center in San Francisco next season.

"This has been just an incredible environment in which to coach and play, back in the day," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "This was a basketball hotbed. And just the atmosphere out there, the energy, the noise, over the last five years with our team's rise, combined with that organic energy that this place has always had, it's just been an incredible experience to coach here."

That energy wasn't enough to prevent Raptors wins in Games 3 and 4 after the Warriors earned a split in the two series-opening games in Toronto.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he is not surprised the road team has won four of the first five games in the best-of-seven.

"Both teams are really good road teams and have been all season," he said. "Two really tough-minded teams playing, and you got to be a little more tough-minded on the road. And I think a lot of those games probably could have went either way."

Last time out

Three is the magic number

The team that had the upper hand in three-point shooting has prevailed in the first five games of the series.

The Raptors outscored the Warriors 120-96 from beyond the arc in their three wins, while Golden State had a 99-57 dominance in long-range points in their two victories.

One to watch (Raptors): Kawhi Leonard

Image: Kawhi Leonard rises to score with a lay-up in Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors

Leonard leads the 2019 playoffs in total points, rebounds and steals, the first player to do so in a single postseason since Boston Celtics icon Larry Bird in 1984. He has scored 710 points in this playoff campaign to date and needs just 50 more to pass Michael Jordan (759) as the leading scorer in a single postseason.

Leonard has carried the Raptors through times of crisis in this playoff campaign, taking responsibility on offense and defense at crucial times.

His buzzer-beating four-bounce fadeaway game-winner in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals sealed a series win while his defense against Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Eastern Conference Finals tilted the series in the Raptors' favour.

Leonard scored 10 points in less than two minutes in crunch time of Game 5 only for Curry and Thompson's long-range shooting to deny the Raptors at the last. Will 'The Klaw' round off his superb playoff campaign with another stellar performance?

One to watch (Warriors): Klay Thompson

Image: Klay Thompson salutes the Oracle Arena crowd after Golden State defeated Portland in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals

In Steve Kerr's tenure with Golden State, his team have trailed 3-2 in series on two occasions; the 2016 Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the 2018 Conference Finals against the Houston Rockets.

In the sixth game of those series, Thompson caught fire to earn the Warriors vital wins. Against the Thunder, he drained 11 three-pointers en route to 41 points.

Against the Rockets, he was the game's leading scorer in the second (10), third (12) and fourth quarters (nine) and finished with 35 points to revive Golden State's title hopes.

Will Klay do it again and help the Warriors force a decisive Game 7?

