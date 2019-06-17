Toronto Raptors NBA title victory parade could attract two millions fans Watch the 2019 NBA Draft live on Sky Sports late on Thursday night (midnight)

Up to two million people are expected to line the streets of Toronto for the Raptors' NBA championship victory parade on Monday.

Toronto Raptors fans already are lining up along the route for Monday's victory parade preparing to celebrate the team's first NBA title.

Mike Bartlett, head of community affairs and events with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, provided that estimate to Toronto's CP24.

The parade is scheduled to start at 10am (3pm UK time) at Exhibition Place's Princes' Gates and will end at Nathan Phillips Square for a 12:30pm (5:30pm UK time) rally.

2:28 The Toronto Raptors made a stop in Las Vegas to celebrate their maiden NBA title

He said fans can expect the "biggest party Toronto has ever seen on Monday".

"We got a few surprises up our sleeves but we are going to leave some of that for [Monday]," he said. "I can guarantee you that each and every Toronto Raptor will be there as will our front office team."

Players will ride on double-decker buses and tote the Larry O'Brien Trophy to celebrate their victory over the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Bartlett encouraged fans to wear any gear representing the team's history in the city.

"This is Canada's team, so whether it be red, whether it be black and gold, whether it be the old school purple, wear it proud and be part of our 24-year-run to become world champions," he said.

Mayor John Tory declared Monday 'We The North' day to honor the team.

"As we gather to celebrate the first NBA championship in Raptors' history, I encourage everyone in our city to show our support, pride, love, and appreciation for this incredible team," reads the proclamation he signed.

