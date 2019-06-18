Draft Profile: Zion Williamson

Being the consensus number one draft pick doesn't always mean that you are guaranteed success.

And you only have to go back as far as 2017 with Markelle Fultz to see how true that is.

Back then, Fultz was considered to have no holes in his game as a multi-position guard who could move on defense and run an offense. However, these days, he is a throw-in to trade packages and largely forgotten as a potentially great player.

But there is something different with Zion Williamson. Instead of just being a consensus pick, there are talks of being the best draft prospect since LeBron James, and definitely the best since Anthony Davis.

There are several reasons for these high expectations. To begin, Williamson is built like a tank. His body looks like it's been carved out of stone, and wouldn't look out of place in an NFL jersey - whether he was wearing pads or not. The stacked frame is wider than Julius Randle's but more toned than Charles Barkley (when he entered the NBA in 1984, and definitely today). It translates into a level of athleticism that has been appreciated by millions around the world for what feels like five years.

He rose to prominence within the AAU and high school circuits thanks to House Of Highlights. And while he necessarily considered a multi-dimensional, game-changing basketball player heading into college, ranked behind Duke teammate RJ Barrett, the dominance Williamson displayed throughout the year and in the Men's NCAA Tournament saw the duo swap positions on most people's big boards.

His basic stats of 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists appear largely discernible from the other draft prospects, but with an effective field goal percentage of 70.8, his efficiency shows a level of quality that will work on the next level, regardless of whatever the defense throw at him.

Offensively, Williamson's dunks attract the most attention, being able to finish strong with either hand and jump off either foot, whether he's going in for a reverse jam, a 360-degree flush or finishing over the top of a defender. His size makes his ability to leap and move through the air seem like a novelty, but it feels like it's one that will never get old. Outside of rim-running, he is capable as a post player. And while his versatility on the low block is limited, there are signs that he understands the basic fundamentals and should have few issues developing these tenets with an NBA-level training staff.

His vision could be better, but when he does see a player, Williamson's ability to get the ball in the right place is good. He is also unselfish, and while his role in the offense has not necessarily been what LeBron James' was in high school, the same mindset of making the right player and setting up teammates is there.

He can cut and work off-ball, as shown earlier during Duke's season. However, by the end of the year, fans and basketball minds recognised his ability to handle the ball and called for him to run more of the offense. Shooting is sporadic - he averaged 33.8% from beyond the arc - but his shot isn't broken. He just didn't take many compared to some of the other high usage players in college. With more reps and better coaching, this is fixable.

On the defensive end of Williamson's game, the athleticism displayed on breakout dunks is equally useful when chasing down blocks or helping on the weak side of a broken play. He is able to get back into plays after being beaten off the dribble when others wouldn't stand a chance.

His positioning needs work, and as a young player he has come to rely on his ability to get back into plays rather than find the right spot on the floor and hold his player there. But few players at his age have the discipline and patience to work on this, and he will likely learn those traits from a defensive-minded coach.

Ultimately, it is difficult to imagine a team (the New Orleans Pelicans) missing on selecting Williamson as the number one pick. There is room for improvement, sure, but you are unlikely to have the opportunity to draft a generational talent like this for a long time. If the right pieces are put around him, which can be done with the package the Pelicans received from the Los Angeles Lakers in order to pair up the last two consensus number one selections, New Orleans could have the most promising 10 years ahead of them than any other NBA franchise.

