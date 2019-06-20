NBA Draft 2019 covered from every angle live on Sky Sports Arena Watch the 2019 NBA Draft live on Sky Sports late on Thursday night from 10.30pm

Experience every aspect of the 2019 NBA Draft with eight-and-a-half hours of dedicated coverage on Sky Sports Arena on Thursday night.

The New Orleans Pelicans are all but certain to select Duke University's Zion Williamson with the No 1 pick but the predictability ends there.

How will the Pelicans use the No 4 pick they acquired when trading Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers? Will the Atlanta Hawks swap their slew of first-round picks for the chance to vault into the top four picks? If so, who will do business with them? Which underrated players will vault into the Top 10, instantly changing their expected career paths?

1:55 Watch a sizzling selection of Zion Williamson's most thunderous dunks from his college season with Duke

The answers to these questions (and more) will be revealed from 10pm on Thursday night as Sky Sports Arena brings you more than eight hours of Draft coverage.

NBA Draft preview - 10pm

Live NBA Draft Preview Thursday 20th June 10:00pm

Discover everything you need to know about the top picks, underrated sleepers and potential pick swaps and trades ahead of the main event with a live preview show from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

NBA TV's collection of legendary players and draft analysts will be on hand to examine the potential of the Draft's most intriguing big-name players.

2019 NBA Draft - Midnight

Live NBA Draft Friday 21st June 12:00am

Live coverage of the 2019 NBA Draft will commence at midnight, with the New Orleans Pelicans on the clock to make the first overall pick.

Find out the teams with whom Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and RJ Barrett will land and learn the winners and losers as the first and second rounds progress.

NBA Draft review - 5am

Live NBA Draft Review Friday 21st June 5:00am

Which teams acquired franchise-changing players? Which players are under the greatest pressure to perform with their new teams? Which highly-touted prospects slipped down the Draft board?

NBA TV's analysts look back at all the key moments from the Draft and discuss the major talking points from the evening's proceedings in a live 90-minute review show.

Watch the 2019 NBA Draft live on Sky Sports late on Thursday night (midnight)

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.