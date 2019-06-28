Masai Ujiri says Kawhi Leonard's health should aid Toronto Raptors' free agency hopes

Toronto Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri hopes the franchise's NBA title run last season will persuade Kawhi Leonard to stay in free agency

Toronto Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri believes Kawhi Leonard's "incredible experience" with the organisation's medical staff will help persuade the NBA Finals MVP to stay with the franchise in free agency.

After being traded to Toronto by the San Antonio Spurs following an injury-hit 2017-18 campaign, Leonard was carefully managed as he returned to his best form to lead the Raptors to the first NBA title in their history.

The two-time Defensive Player of the Year, who turns 28 on Saturday, is set to meet with other teams when free agency begins on Sunday, with the Los Angeles Clippers in his native southern California considered the biggest threat to the Raptors' hopes of resigning him.

"We feel pretty good about where we stand," Ujiri told Sky Sports News on Friday. "We know that our sales pitch is going to be what we did for the year.

"I think the experience that he's had with us a ball club, and winning that championship really stamps it. There's an experience you have in winning a Championship in and being part of an organisation where he was the main focus and he was the one that made us rise to that.

"His health… I think he had an incredible experience with our people working with his people to get him back to where he was.

"Hopefully I think he'll see all these things and we can retain him back in Toronto."

Leonard, who requested a trade from the Spurs following a dispute over the handling of a quad injury, played just 60 of the Raptors' 82 regular-season games as part of a 'load management' process, designed to leave him in the best possible shape to perform in the playoffs.

The decision was justified as Leonard put together a historic run to average 30.5 points and 9.1 rebounds in the post-season, and claimed the second Finals MVP award of his career as the Raptors dethroned the Golden State Warriors.

