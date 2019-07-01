NBA Free Agency agreed deals: Kristaps Porzingis, Kemba Walker, Tobias Harris and more Deals cannot be signed and finalised until the NBA's moratorium ends on Saturday, July 6.

NBA free agency kicked off with a flurry of big-money deals and player movement. We round-up the deals agreed on the opening day of the free agency period.

The Dallas Mavericks and Kristaps Porzingis have agreed on a $158m, five-year maximum contract that will pair the 7ft 3in Latvian with fellow Euro star Luka Doncic.

The deal for the richest contract in franchise history comes after the Mavericks sent a pair of first-round picks and 2017 No 9 overall selection Dennis Smith Jr to the New York Knicks for Porzingis in a seven-player trade before the deadline last season.

Porzingis and Doncic, the dynamic 20-year-old Slovenian guard who was just named rookie of the year, haven't played together yet. But the Mavericks have high hopes of them making Dallas a contender again after missing the playoffs three straight years.

The 23-year-old Porzingis sat out all of last season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in what turned out to be his last game for the Knicks in February 2018. The injury happened not long after Porzingis was named an All-Star for the first time.

Image: Damian Lillard celebrates after scoring against the Oklahoma CIty Thunder

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers have agreed on a four-year 'supermax' extension that will be worth nearly $200m.

The extension was agreed to on Sunday and will kick in for the 2021-22 season with a salary of nearly $44m and will end in 2024-25 with Lillard holding an option of nearly $55m for that season.

The Blazers will pay Lillard $29.8m next season and $31.6m in 2020-21.

Image: Kemba Walker gets into the paint for a lay-up vs the Suns

A person with knowledge of the situation says that former Charlotte guard Kemba Walker has told the Boston Celtics he will sign a four-year, $141m contract to join them.

The person also says that it's likely that Walker will be part of a trade that would send Terry Rozier from Boston to Charlotte on a three-year, $58m deal.

Walker spent his first eight NBA seasons in Charlotte. He would become the Celtics' replacement at the point guard spot for Kyrie Irving.

Image: Tobias Harris celebrates a basket during the Philadelphia 76ers' Game 3 win over the Brooklyn Nets

Tobias Harris has agreed to a $180m, five-year contract with the 76ers, reports the Associated Press.

The Sixers acquired Harris in a trade deadline deal with the Clippers. The person says there is no player option in the contract.

The Sixers are also hoping to keep free agent Jimmy Butler. Butler could re-sign with Philadelphia to stay there, or as the first step in a sign-and-trade with Houston and Miami. The Heat are getting a meeting with Butler, a sign of the mutual interest among the potential suitors in that case.

Image: Nikola Vucevic celebrates a three-pointer against Miami

The Orlando Magic are keeping both All-Star forward Nikola Vucevic and guard Terrence Ross on four-year deals that were agreed to quickly once free agency opened on Sunday evening.

Vucevic will earn $100m and Ross is guaranteed $54m, according to a person who spoke on condition of anonymity to the Associated Press.

Keeping the two players was Orlando's top priority in free agency. Vucevic was an All-Star for the first time last season and averaged nearly 21 points per game, a career-best. Ross also had a career-best scoring season, averaging 15.1 points off Orlando's bench.

Image: Julius Randle finishes at the rim against Phoenix

Two people with knowledge of the details say the New York Knicks have agreed to a deal with forward Julius Randle.

Randle spent one season in New Orleans, averaging 21.4 points. He began his career with the Lakers, averaging 13.5 points in four seasons.

ESPN first reported the three-year, $63m deal, which was confirmed to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it cannot be signed until July 6.

The Knicks have about $70m in cap space and entered free agency with a chance to sign two top players, but missed out on Kevin Durant and Randle was their first commitment.

Image: Thaddeus Youngvshoots a three-pointer during the game against the Detroit Pistons

Veteran forward Thaddeus Young has agreed to a three-year, $41m contract with the Chicago Bulls, reports the Associated Press.

The Bulls were looking to add veteran help and toughness to a young team.

The 31-year-old Young has averaged 13.4 points and six rebounds over 12 seasons with Philadelphia, Minnesota, Brooklyn and Indiana. He averaged 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Pacers last season.

Young figures to be in a backup role with Otto Porter Jr, Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr starting in the frontcourt for Chicago. The Bulls missed the playoffs for the third time in four years and finished with one of the worst records in franchise history at 22-60 last season.

Image: Harrison Barnes in action in his final game for the Dallas Mavericks

Harrison Barnes has told the Sacramento Kings that he is agreeing to stay with them on a four-year deal worth about $85m, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations.

Barnes had made his mind up earlier in the summer that he wanted to stay with the Kings and it was merely a matter of working out figures, said the person who spoke to the Associated Press.

The 27-year-old Barnes was traded to Sacramento by Dallas in February. He's a career 13.6 point-per-game scorer.

Image: Mike Scott takes a swig from a fan's drink after tumbling into the crowd in Milwaukee

The Philadelphia 76ers and forward Mike Scott have agreed to a $9.8m, two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The Sixers acquired Scott and Tobias Harris from the Los Angeles Clippers and both players agreed to new contracts, a person told the Associated Press.

Image: Kawhi Leonard is again the closest defender as Malcolm Brogdon attacks the basket

Malcolm Brogdon is going from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Indiana Pacers and will wind up signing a four-year, $85m contract, reports the Associated Press.

Brogdon will be traded to Indiana in exchange for a 2020 first-round draft pick and consideration for two other future second-round picks, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

It's a blow to the Bucks, who had Brogdon for his first three pro seasons. He was the rookie of the year in 2017, and averaged a career-best 15.6 points this past season. Brogdon is a career 90 per cent foul shooter, 41 per cent three-point shooter and 48 per cent overall from the field. He's also an outstanding defender.

Image: Brook Lopez is embraced by Giannis Antetokounmpo after Milwaukee's Game 1 win over Toronto

The Milwaukee Bucks say they keeping center Brook Lopez.

The Bucks did not disclose terms of the agreement with Lopez. ESPN reported it was a four-year, $52m deal for Lopez, who averaged 12.5 points for the Bucks in his first season with them.

Lopez made 187 three-pointers last season, an NBA record for a seven-footer.

Image: JJ Redick lets fly from three-point land in Game 3 at Barclays Center

Two people familiar with the situation say the New Orleans Pelicans and free agent JJ Redick have agreed on a two-year contract worth about $26.5m, reports the Associated Press.

The 35-year-old Redick has shot just better than 41 per cent from three-point range during his 13-season career season.

The 6ft 4in shooting guard out of Duke has averaged 12.9 points per game, but his past two seasons with Philadelphia have been his best as a scorer. He averaged 18.1 points this past season.

The Pelicans entered free agency in need of a proficient perimeter shooter to help spread defenses and create more space inside for top overall draft choice Zion Williamson, a 6ft 7in power forward who also played at Duke.

Image: Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on March 2, 2019 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Jonas Valanciunas has agreed to a $45m, three-year deal to remain with the Memphis Grizzlies, according to the Associated Press.

Valanciunas joined the Grizzlies late last season as part of the trade that sent Marc Gasol to the Toronto Raptors, who went on to win the NBA championship.

Valanciunas averaged 19.9 points in 19 games with Memphis last season. For his career, he's averaged 12.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Image: Bojan Bogdanovic fires from three against the Knicks

Bojan Bogdanovic is signing a four-year deal with the Utah Jazz that will be worth $73.1m.

Bogdanovic is coming off a year where he averaged a career-best 18 points per game for the Indiana Pacers.

Utah become Bogdanovic's fourth team, after stints with Brooklyn and Washington preceded his two years with the Pacers. Bogdanovic missed only three games over his two Indiana seasons.

He joins a team that is adding point guard Mike Conley and already has rising star Donovan Mitchell.

Image: Ricky Rubio initiates offense for the Utah Jazz

Ricky Rubio is going to the Phoenix Suns on a three-year deal worth $51m, according to reports.

Rubio was intrigued by the chance to play for new Suns coach Monty Williams and alongside shooting guard Devin Booker, said a person who spoke on condition of anonymity on Sunday.

Rubio averaged 12.7 points and 6.1 assists last season for the Utah Jazz, with whom he spent two seasons. Rubio's first six seasons were with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Image: Terry Rozier in action against the Pacers

Terry Rozier will be heading to the Charlotte Hornets via a sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics.

Rozier will receive $58m over three years, according to a person who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Sunday.

Rozier is part of a changing of the guard for the Hornets with the franchise's all-time leading scorer Kemba Walker agreeing to a four-year, $141m with the Celtics.

Rozier has spent all four seasons in Boston, averaging nine points and 2.9 assists per game last season. His best year came in 2017-18 when he averaged 11.3 points per game and shot 38 per cent from beyond the three-point arc.

Rozier has started only 30 games but is now set to be the No 1 point guard in Charlotte.

