Patrick Patterson bought out by Oklahoma City Thunder and intends to sign with Los Angeles Clippers

Patrick Patterson rises for a dunk for the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder and forward Patrick Patterson agreed to a buyout on Thursday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Patterson intending to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Patterson first has to clear waivers before he signs with the Clippers.

The nine-year veteran will join a loaded frontcourt in Los Angeles, headlined by free-agent additions Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Patterson, 30, spent the past two seasons with the Thunder as a role player off the bench. For the 2018-19 season, he averaged 3.6 points and 2.3 rebounds in 13.7 minutes per game.

He had much bigger bench roles in Houston, Sacramento and Toronto earlier in his career, averaging 23.6 minutes per game compared to 14.7 in Oklahoma City.

For his career, Patterson has averaged 6.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game on 45 per cent shooting.

