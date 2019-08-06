Vince Carter will return to Atlanta Hawks for record-breaking season - reports

Vince Carter in action for the Atlanta Hawks in the 2019-19 NBA regular season

Vince Carter will return to the Atlanta Hawks on a one-year contract for what would an NBA record 22nd season, according to reports on Monday.

The news was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent Vince Carter has agreed to a deal to return to the Atlanta Hawks, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 5, 2019

The 42-year-old Carter, a free agent this summer, has said this season will be his last, ending a memorable career that includes the 1998-99 NBA Rookie of the Year award and eight All-Star Game appearances.

"I got one more run in me," he told ESPN last month.

Carter's final run would break the record for most NBA seasons. The other players with 21 seasons in the NBA include Robert Parish, Kevin Willis, Kevin Garnett and Dirk Nowitzki.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, if Carter plays in a game in 2020, he would become the first player in league history to appear in a game in four different decades.

0:07 42-year-old Vince Carter rolled back the years with a high-flying dunk

Carter joined the Hawks - his eighth NBA team - before last season, helping to mentor a young roster that includes Trae Young and John Collins. He scored 7.4 points per game in 76 contests with the Hawks while playing on a one-year, $2.4m contract. He started nine games.

Carter, whose acrobatic dunks helped earn him the nickname 'Vinsanity', has averaged 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists in his career, which began with the Toronto Raptors.

Image: Carter dunks during an All-Star Game

He also has played for the New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings.

He was the 2000 winner of the NBA Slam Dunk Contest and won an Olympic gold medal with Team USA later that summer, cementing his high-flying status with a one-handed slam in which he jumped over 7ft 2in French center Frederic Weis.

At 41 years and 264 days old, Carter was the second oldest player to start a season opener after Parish (42 years, 65 days). Carter would break Parish's record if he started the 2019 season opener for the Hawks.

Carter has the fifth-most games played in NBA history at 1,481, is sixth in three-point field goals made at 2,229, and 20th all-time in scoring at 25,430 points.

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.