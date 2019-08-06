Watch Jr. NBA Global Championship live on Sky Sports

Youth basketball players from around the world are set to meet in Orlando for second annual Jr NBA Global Championship and you can watch their games live on Sky Sports.

The tournament, which runs August 6-11 in at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World, features the world's top 13- and 14-year-old boys and girls basketball players.

Sky Sports will broadcast pool, knockout and championship games with coverage commencing on Tuesday night at 11pm on Sky Sports Mix. The games will be covered by a long list of top-tier game analysts and play-by-play talent including NBA veteran Vince Carter.

Sixteen teams from the United States will compete against 16 teams from eight global regions: Africa, Asia Pacific, Canada, China, Europe & Middle East, India, Latin America and Mexico.

Image: Tasia Johnson cuts down the nets following victory at the 2018 Jr NBA Global Championships

The 32 teams, which will be split into boys' and girls' divisions, emerged from the more than 15,000 kids in 75 countries who competed to reach the Global Championship.

All 16 US teams qualified by winning their respective Jr. NBA Global Championship Regional tournaments. The tournament will feature 316 boys and girls and 64 coaches from 40 countries.

1:49 Two British youth basketball players describe their experiences of being part of the Jr NBA program

The tournament will not only crown a champion but also reinforce the Jr. NBA's core values of teamwork, respect, determination and community by prioritizing life skills development and player health and wellness. It will also provide the players with memorable experiences off the court.

The goal, according to the NBA's head of youth basketball development David Krichavsky, is to "elevate the youth basketball experience," said, at the NBA.

The players will play games on August 6 and 7, then spend August 8 participating in an NBA Cares day of community service that will leave a lasting impact in Orlando. In the evening, the teams will participate in a skills competition that will feature a three-point shooting competition and a dunk exhibition.

Image: WNBA star Candace Parker meets competitors at the 2018 Jr NBA Global Championships

They will also attend seminars that teach life skills and other positive values. Last year Dwyane Wade surprised the players and spent time answering their questions about life and basketball - and he'll be back this year along with current and former NBA and WNBA players Mike Conley, Breanna Stewart, Swin Cash, Bo Outlaw and Nick Anderson.

The games resume on August 9 with a single-elimination tournament that will culminate with the winners of the US and international brackets will play in the global championship games on August 11. The finalists will play a total of seven games, including three pool-play games, three single-elimination games and the Global Championship game.

Though this year's tournament is just the second edition of the Global Championship, the Jr. NBA has been encouraging and supporting youth basketball for much longer. The program was modernized in 2015 with every NBA, WNBA and D-League team joining up with community partners to grow an even bigger network dedicated to youth basketball.

The program has produced numerous NBA and WNBA players including Draymond Green, Jamal Murray, Andrew Wiggins, Jerami Grant, Jerian Grant, Miles Bridges, Tristan Thompson, Ariel Atkins, Candice Wiggins, Chiney Ogwumike, Kelsey Mitchell and Nneka Ogwumike.

Watch the potential NBA and WNBA stars of tomorrow in the Jr. NBA Global Championship live on Sky Sports Mix from 11pm on Tuesday night through to Sunday, August 11.

