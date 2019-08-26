Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Brooklyn Nets and Caris LeVert agree three-year, $52.5m extension

Monday 26 August 2019 06:28, UK

Caris LeVert #22 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts in the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Barclays Center on April 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Image: Caris LeVert in action for the Brooklyn Nets in their playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers

The Brooklyn Nets and swingman Caris LeVert have agreed to a three-year, $52.5m extension, according to reports.

The reported agreement comes on LeVert's 25th birthday.

Sync NBA fixtures to your phone

Sync NBA fixtures to your phone

Sync your team's 2019-20 NBA schedule, plus NBA Saturdays and NBA Sundays, to your phone's calendar

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal will kick in for the 2020-21 season.

LeVert tweeted shortly after the news broke, writing "No better feeling to start off Year 25. Brooklyn, I can't wait for what's next."

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

The Nets, perhaps the NBA's busiest team this offseason, now have their core signed through at least the 2021-22 season. That includes free-agent pickups Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan, as well as veteran Spencer Dinwiddie.

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

LeVert missed 42 games last season with a dislocated right ankle, but averaged 11.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and four assists while hitting better than 31 per cent of his three-point attempts over 26 games following his return from the injury.

LeVert has seen his scoring and minutes increase each season, with last season - his third in the league - seeing him play 26.6 minutes per game and average 13.7 points, along with 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also averaged 21 points over five games in the Nets' playoff series against Philadelphia last season.

More on this story

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

Earlier this month, Chinese billionaire Joseph Tsai, who had owned 49 per cent of the club, purchased full ownership of both the Nets and Barclays Center, the club's home arena, from Russian Mikhail Prokhorov.

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2019 Sky UK