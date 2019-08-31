Courtney Williams scores 26 points as Connecticut Sun defeat New York Liberty

Courtney Williams scored 26 points and Alyssa Thomas added 20 and nine rebounds to lead the Connecticut Sun to a 94-84 win over the New York Liberty on Friday night.
Connecticut (22-9) assured themselves of finishing no lower than the No 3 seed in the playoffs. The Sun are a half-game behind the Washington Mystics (22-8) for the top seed. The Mystics play at Dallas on Saturday night.
The Sun led 50-41 at half-time before New York went on a 21-7 run to take commands with a 61-57 lead heading into the last two minutes of the third quarter.
Connecticut responded with a 10-0 run to end the quarter and never trailed again.
Marine Johannes led New York (9-22) with 21 points. The Liberty rested Tina Charles.
