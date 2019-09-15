WNBA playoffs second round: Everything you need to know about Sunday night's games

For the Chicago Sky and Seattle Storm, they have already experienced what this is like, but that was against weaker opponents in the first round. Now the game changes. They are both away from home, against arguably superior competition in the Las Vegas Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks

Tonight, there is more on the line - a chance to advance to a series in the semi-finals against the Washington Mystics and the Connecticut Sun - but in just one game, no lead is secure, and what might be considered minor mistakes in the regular season or a lengthy multi-game series could cost you the chance to play for a title.

1:42 Highlights from the WNBA first round Minnesota Lynx took on Seattle Storm at the Angel of the Winds Arena

Seattle Storm vs Los Angeles Sparks

This match-up is arguably the more unbalanced affair. The Los Angeles Sparks might have started out the season slowly, but a knowledgeable coach, and two healthy former MVPs, plus a deep roster could put this out of reach early for the Seattle Storm.

Image: Seattle Storm's Natasha Howard in action against the Indiana Fever

The major issue Seattle faces is that they might have the Defensive Player Of The Year in Natasha Howard, but the Sparks could put out a big frontcourt line-up of Candace Parker, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike. Howard can only guard one of them.

Image: Candace Parker and Nneka Ogwunike celebrate the Sparks' win over the Mercury

Alongside the Storm's center, Mercedes Russell has developed into a good defender, but she doesn't possess the footspeed to deal with LA's trio of quick, multi-talented bigs. Head coach Dan Hughes has a number of good defensive perimeter players, including perhaps the best in the league in Alysha Clarke, but there are several offensive weapons to shut down on the opposite team.

The Sparks have one of the league's premier point guards in Chelsea Gray, and Tierra Ruffin-Pratt has become a consistent threat out the outside. Riquana Williams has won LA several games, including aiding the championship team in 2016, and Sydney Wiese is turning into a good shooter and a feisty defender.

Image: Jordin Canada attacks off the dribble against Minnesota

Seattle's Jordin Canada will be tough to keep up with, as the speedy point guard has come into her own this season. And Sami Whitcomb is scary from three-point land, as well as being one of the grittiest defenders in the world.

It's a tired excuse at this point in the WNBA calendar, but if the Storm had Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird available, this would be a fair match-up. Without the two players that led Seattle to a championship last year, this game will likely be a lopsided affair in favour of the Sparks, despite the defensive pride of the defending champions.

1:45 Highlights from the WNBA first round game as Phoenix Mercury took on Chicago Sky at the Wintrust Arena

Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces

This should be fun. The teams rank first and second in terms of pace and four and five in terms of offensive rating. So expect plenty of up and down play between the Chicago Sky and the Las Vegas Aces.

There is also a chippy history between the two. The Aces are built in the image of head coach Bill Laimbeer, who made his name as part of the Detroit Pistons 'Bad Boy' era, and they complain and get under the skin of their opponents as much as he did in the late 1980s.

Image: Liz Cambage of the Las Vegas Aces

Led by Liz Cambage in the pivot position, and A'ja Wilson as a second big, Las Vegas can still be potent even in a halfcourt situation, which will probably be where the team will gain its advantage.

The Sky can outrun most opponents, and even beat the Aces this season by 1.6 possessions per 40 minutes. But if the game slows down, the offensive potency of Chicago bigs Stef Dolson, Astou Ndour and Cheyenne Parker will struggle to keep up with their counterparts in Las Vegas.

Image: Courtney Vandersloot throws a pass during Chicago's win over New York

But while the Sky might lack the ability to stay with the Aces on the bigger spots on the court, Chicago probably has the advantage in terms of the perimeter player. Diamond DeShields is on her way to becoming the best wing in the league, Courtney Vandersloot is arguably the best point guard, and Allie Quigley is probably the best shooter.

They can all run, each of them can pass, and they can all score. The Aces have their own good guards in Kelsey Plum, Sugar Rodgers and Jackie Young - not to mention Sydney Colson, who is more than just a cheerleader - but outside of Plum, they might not be able to keep up with the Sky defensively.

Image: Diamond DeShields of the Chicago Sky drives to the basket for layup against the Washington Mystics

It will be a fun, feisty game, but if Chicago win, it will be an upset, especially because the start of the season saw the Sky have hopes to make the playoffs, whereas the Aces had championship aspirations the moment Cambage walked through the door.

