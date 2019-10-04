Yogi Ferrell hits buzzer-beater from inside own half in Sacramento Kings loss to Indiana Pacers

Sacramento guard Yogi Ferrell delighted the Mumbai crowd with a buzzer-beating desperation shot from inside his own half in the Kings' first preseason meeting with the Indiana Pacers at the NBA India Games.

With the clock ticking down at the end of the second quarter, Ferrell drained a heave from beyond halfcourt to take the Kings into a 72-59 half-time lead.

The Pacers fought back in the second half and forced overtime thanks to center Myles Turner's game-saving block of De'Aaron Fox's floater in the final seconds of regulation.

In the extra session, TJ Warren collected seven points, Malcolm Brogdon made a three-pointer and Domantas Sabonis scored with a last-minute tip-in to earn the Pacers a 132-129 lead.

The Kings had one last chance to force a second overtime but Buddy Hield could not connect from beyond the arc. Marvin Bagley tipped in Hield's miss at the buzzer as Sacramento fell to a 132-131 loss.

Warren led the Pacers with 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting while summer acquisition Brogdon provided 15 points and 14 assists. Hield top-scored for the Kings with 28 points while Harrison Barnes added 21.

The Kings and Pacers play a second game in Mumbai on Saturday at 2:30pm (UK time)

