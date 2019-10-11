British Basketball All-Stars Fast 5: Surrey Scorchers defend title live on Sky Sports

The British Basketball All-Stars Championship returns on October 13 and you can watch the fast-paced action live on Sky Sports.

Defending champions Surrey Scorchers will face event-debutants London City Royals in the opening match of the championship at the Copper Box, London.

Scorchers lifted the £25,000 title for the first time last year with a 36-33 overtime victory over Leicester Riders in a thrilling final and will begin their bid to retain the crown against the Royals, one of two newcomers to the All-Stars court.

Image: The Leicester Riders are introduced to the Copper Box crowd at the 2018 All-Stars event

Cheshire Phoenix take their tournament bow against Leicester Riders in match four, after 2017 champions London Lions have faced B. Braun Sheffield Sharks and Radisson Red Glasgow Rocks have taken on Newcastle Eagles.

The first stage of the tournament is a double-elimination group stage. Teams who win two matches progress to the final four, while teams who suffer two defeats are knocked out. Sides who win one and lose one of their opening two fixtures play-off for a semi-final berth.

Sky Sports NBA analyst Mike Tuck will lead the Sheffield Sharks into action. The BBL legend is looking forward to playing in the event for the third time and hopes to make the most of what he describes as the Fast 5's "little twists" to the standard rules of basketball.

Image: Mike Tuck rises up to shoot for the Sheffield Sharks

"It's basically a shortened version of the game, like five-a-side football or rugby sevens," he told Sky Sports NBA.

"The game is played on a full-size court but only lasts 12 minutes. There's an All-Star five-point line and the Golden Buzzer Power Play, where your coach can run to halfcourt, hit the buzzer and all points scored over the next 30 seconds are doubled. There are lots of interesting little twists."

British Basketball All-Stars Championship fixtures Match 1: Surrey Scorchers vs London City Royals

Match 2: London Lions vs B. Braun Sheffield Sharks

Match 3: Radisson Red Glasgow Rocks vs Newcastle Eagles

Match 4: Leicester Riders vs Cheshire Phoenix

Match 5: Winner 1 vs Winner 2 | Winner advances to semi-final 2

Match 6: Winner 3 vs Winner 4 | Winner advances to semi-final 1

Match 7: Loser 1 vs Loser 2

Match 8: Loser 3 vs Loser 4

Match 9: Loser 5 vs Winner 7 | Winner advances to semi-final 1

Match 10: Loser 6 vs Winner 8 | Winner advances to semi-final 2

