Houston Rockets fear Gerald Green could miss season with broken foot

Houston Rockets guard Gerald Green's broken foot is worse than expected, according to reports.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports the Rockets fear he could miss the entire 2019-20 season.

Green limped off the court during Thursday's preseason game in Tokyo against the Toronto Raptors.

The 33-year-old NBA journeyman appeared in 73 games off the Houston bench in 2018-19, averaging 9.2 points and 2.5 rebounds in 20.2 minutes. He was third on the team with 156 three-pointers.

Green is entering his third season with the Rockets and his 13th in the NBA, a professional career that has included time with eight NBA franchises plus stints in Russia and China.

