Boston Celtics rookie Carsen Edwards drains eight threes in single quarter

Celtics rookie Carsen Edwards drained eight three-pointers in the third quarter of Boston's 118-95 preseason win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
From Larry Bird to Ray Allen, the Boston Celtics have suited up some of the best perimeter shooters in NBA history.
None of them ever had a hotter hand from behind the arc in a quarter than rookie Carsen Edwards on Tuesday night.
Edwards made eight three-pointers and scored 26 points in the third period, leading the Celtics to a 118-95 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers to complete an unbeaten preseason.
The second-round pick from Purdue was 8-for-11 behind the arc in the third quarter, all in just under nine minutes.
Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors is the only player to ever make more threes in a single quarter. He hit nine during his 37-point third quarter - also a record - against Sacramento on January 23, 2015.
Edwards finished 9-of-15 from three-point range and scored 30 points.
