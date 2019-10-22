Lakers @ Clippers follows Pelicans @ Raptors on opening night of NBA on Sky Sports

The new season tips off with a cracking double-header live on Sky Sports as the defending champion Toronto Raptors host the New Orleans Pelicans and LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard face off in a blockbuster rivals' clash in Los Angeles.

The long wait for the new NBA season is almost over and what a bumper opening night of basketball we've got live on Sky Sports!

First up, the Toronto Raptors face the New Orleans Pelicans at ScotiaBank Arena on Tuesday before the Clippers host the Lakers in the first act of what is going to be an intriguing and season-long drama in Los Angeles as the two teams, both now viable title contenders, battle for Western Conference supremacy.

New Orleans Pelicans @ Toronto Raptors

They may have lost one of the league's best talents in Anthony Davis in the massive summer trade with the Lakers but in acquiring Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram (as well as a host of picks and pick swaps), New Orleans have arguably improved ahead of their season-opening visit to the defending champions.

As well as that, they vaulted to first pick in the NBA Draft Lottery which meant they were able to draft consensus number one pick Zion Williamson. The power forward Duke has all the potential in the world and preseason results would indicate that we're in for a special season but he's now dealing with a knee issue and won't be available for at least the first six weeks of the campaign.

Around that youthful core though, they've added some quality veterans in Derrick Favors and JJ Redick too as this entirely new roster looks to gel around Jrue Holiday, as he's the man who runs the show for New Orleans.

As for the Raptors, they will still be basking in the glory of one of the most miraculous title runs in recent memory. Beating the Bucks after trailing 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals was impressive enough but handing the Golden State Warriors a defeat in the NBA Finals was monumental for the franchise.

Unfortunately, the star of that show is now gone, with Kawhi Leonard taking his talent to Los Angeles to play with the Clippers (more on that in a moment) but other than that the team remains relatively unchanged.

The strength of this club is in their frontcourt with Pascal Siakam, recently locked down to a new deal after his break-out season, and Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka holding down the paint. They will need a lot out of those guys and franchise veteran Kyle Lowry to make another miraculous run.

Key Battle: Lonzo Ball vs Kyle Lowry

Two players at very different ends of their careers and with very different points to prove.

Lonzo Ball gets a fresh start in New Orleans away from the glare of being a Laker and a chance to show his all-around game can be very beneficial for a team, even though he still struggles from beyond the arc.

Over his first two NBA seasons he's shot 31.5 per cent from three and that will need to improve for defenses to properly respect his shooting and thus help space the floor for his team.

Kyle Lowry, on the other hand, is one of the best players in franchise history for the Raptors and his number seven jersey will surely be retired and in the Toronto rafters one day.

Entering his 14th NBA season, Lowry will be eager to prove that he is still hungry after winning a ring. At 33, there's still room perhaps for him to write another chapter or two yet in his career.

As someone who eventually found his place in the league with the Raptors after early turbulence in his career during spells with the Grizzlies and Rockets, Ball could do worse than look to Lowry as he looks to prove himself worthy of being the number two pick in the 2017 draft.

LA Lakers @ LA Clippers

After our visit north, we head to the west coast as the two Los Angeles powerhouses front up at Staples Arena.

Pairing James and Davis means the Lakers have the team they have a proper star pairing up there with the very best in the league, and despite giving up a few of their best young talents to the Pels, they kept Kyle Kuzma and have signed the likes of Danny Green, Avery Bradley and former All-Stars Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard to give the team depth, experience and a better defensive presence.

This is probably the best Lakers roster since the Kobe Bryant era and fans can't wait to see what they do this season - but their stiffest opposition could come from across the floor of Staples Center.

Somewhat amazingly, the Clippers made an even bigger splash than the Lakers this offseason and are most likely the most improved team in the NBA.

Adding Kawhi Leonard would have been impressive enough but pulling off a trade to land Paul George - which it has since emerged is what the Clips had to do to land the Klaw - has given them a one-two punch up there with the best in the league and probably the NBA's greatest two-way tandem.

Where it really makes them scary is on the defensive end, with the best wing pairing in league teaming up with point guard Patrick Beverley to form the most neutralising defensive triumvirate in the NBA.

Unfortunately, George is expected to miss some time at the beginning of the season. The superstar small forward has been dealing with shoulder issues throughout his career and the Clippers don't want to send him out there until he's 100 per cent healthy. That means he'll be out for the first 10 games or so and it will be on Leonard to get the Clips up and running in his absence.

Meanwhile, Kuzma misses out for the Lakers with a foot injury who take to the floor for the first time under new coach Frank Vogel, formerly of the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic.

Key Battle: Kawhi Leonard vs LeBron James

Yeah, both these guys are quite good...

One is a two-time NBA Finals MVP and multiple All-Star, fresh from leading the Toronto Raptors to their first-ever NBA title in his sole year with the team whilst the other, quite simply, is one of the primary candidates in the conversation for best basketball player of all-time.

LeBron, barring injury or sustained absence, will pass the Black Mamba for third on the NBA all-time scoring list this season and will be chasing an incredible 16th All-Star appearance this year as well as a fourth NBA title.

Kawhi Leonard, though, can rightfully lay claim to the title of best player in the world right now after his heroics for the Raptors, where his defensive nous coupled with his versatility as a scorer led them to title glory - although Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden might have something to say about that.

However it all shakes out, LeBron and Kawhi will be the key men on their championship-chasing teams this season and both men can potentially lay down an early marker here in the opening game of what stands to be a fascinating season.

