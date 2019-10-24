Luka Doncic fires for 34 points in Dallas Mavericks win over Washington Wizards

Luka Doncic opened his season in style as he scored 34 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 108-100 win over the Washington Wizards.

Doncic, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, made 12-of-19 field-goal attempts, including 4-of-9 from three-point range. He also added nine rebounds two steals and three assists and shot 6-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Doncic took control of the game form the start, topping 30 points for the ninth time in his career and just missing out on a double-double. The only blemish on his performance was the six turnovers he committed.

Dallas led 28-27 at the end of the first quarter and built their advantage through the second. Doncic made a three-point play just before half-time to make it 62-48 at intermission.

Doncic banked home a three-pointer early in the third quarter to extend the Mavs' lead to 17 and, after the Wizards fought to within seven points in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, Doncic sealed the win from the free-throw line.

Click the video at the top of the page to see Doncic dazzle in Dallas then click the clip below to view the Top 10 plays from a busy Wednesday night of NBA action.

2:35 Get ready for the top 10 plays from day two of the new NBA season

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.