Watch Miami Heat @ Milwaukee Bucks free on skysports.com, Sky Sports app and YouTube

The Bucks will be hoping to build on a successful 2018-19 campaign where they cruised into the playoffs with a league-best 60-22 regular-season record. They were eventually eliminated from the postseason by eventual champions the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was subsequently crowned the Most Valuable Player of the 2018-19 season and, worryingly for the Bucks' rivals this year, has said he believes he has only tapped 60 per cent of his potential to date.

Aside from the loss of point guard Malcolm Brogdon, the Bucks 2019-20 roster has a familiar look about it, with Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez returning to the team on improved contracts. Veteran shooter Kyle Korver also joined over the summer along with Robin Lopez - brother of Brook - and Antetokounmpo's brother Thanasis.

Just as they did last year, the Bucks will hope to make a quick start to the season, one in which their goal will be to go one step further and reach the NBA Finals.

The Heat finally have the superstar player they have longed for since the departure of LeBron James in 2014. Jimmy Butler decided to 'take his talents to take South Beach' this summer, pocketing a four-year, $140m contract in the process and realising his ambition to be a team's No 1 option.

After Butler's heroics for the Philadelphia 76ers in last season's playoffs, the Heat will entrust Butler to deliver them an Eastern Conference playoff spot. He did, however, miss their season opener due to personal reasons.

Alongside Butler, blossoming big man Bam Adebayo looks set to thrive following the departure of Hassan Whiteside and rookie shooting guard Tyler Herro was enormously impressive in Miami's preseason campaign.

