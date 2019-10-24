NBA 360 launches live on Sky Sports

The NBA and Sky Sports have announced the launch NBA 360, a single curated broadcast that will feature the most exciting moments from up to nine live NBA games.

The first edition of the new broadcast experience will air late on Friday night (midnight).

NBA 360 will include expert commentary and live coverage of the night's games, including marquee match-ups featuring the 2019 NBA champions the Toronto Raptors as they take on the Boston Celtics and the local crosstown derby between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets.

The special broadcast will jump from game-to-game following the best live action and the biggest plays of the night.

Friday's scheduled games include:

Toronto @ Boston

Minnesota @ Charlotte

New York @ Brooklyn

Chicago @ Memphis

Dallas @ New Orleans

Washington @ Oklahoma

Phoenix @ Denver

Portland @ Sacramento

Utah @ LA Lakers

