NBA Saturday Primetime on Sky Sports: Minnesota Timberwolves @ LA Clippers

The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the LA Clippers in an NBA Primetime clash, live on Sky Sports Mix on Saturday at 8:30pm.

As the home of the NBA in the UK, Sky Sports will broadcast 134 live regular-season games, including a record 48 in the weekend primetime slots.

That slate continues this weekend on Saturday...

Minnesota Timberwolves @ LA Clippers, Saturday 8:30pm, Sky Sports Mix (Ch 145)

The Minnesota Timberwolves face a tough task to arrest an alarming slide when they face Western Conference heavyweights the LA Clippers on Saturday night in an NBA Primetime clash.

The T-Wolves have lost 10 consecutive games, the most recent being a stunning collapse against the Sacramento Kings.

The Timberwolves lost a 17-point lead on Sacramento on Monday night with just 2:49 left in regulation, proceeding to lose 133-129 to the Kings in overtime. According to ESPN research, this was the first time in 8,379 games - since the tracking of NBA play-by-play data began with the 1996-97 season - that a team trailing by 17 or more points in the final three minutes had rallied to win.

"We put ourselves in the history books for the wrong reason," said star center Karl-Anthony Towns, who has not been on the floor for a Minnesota victory since November 27.

T-Wolves coach Ryan Saunders said he hoped the loss would serve some positive purpose. "A game like last night hurts. It does. It hurts all of us, said Saunders. "But we mean it when we say we are going to focus on today. We use last night as a stepping stone to get better."

0:30 The Minnesota Timberwolves take on the LA Clippers in an NBA Primetime clash - watch live on Sky Sports Mix on Saturday at 8:30pm

Despite rarely fielding their best line-up to far this season, the Clippers (33-14) sit second in the West, three-and-a-half games behind city rivals the Lakers.

Doc Rivers' team have reeled off eight wins from the last 10 games despite injuries to Paul George, Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley as well as the ongoing load management of Kawhi Leonard.

That fact alone illustrates how potentially good a full-strength Clippers team could be when the postseason comes around. Leonard, fresh off last year's NBA Finals win with the Toronto Raptors, knows the long regular season gives his new team the time they need to gel.

Leonard is coming off the first triple-double of his career, a 33-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist performance that enabled the Clippers to hand the Miami Heat their second home loss of the season. He stayed hot two nights later with a 31-point outing as the Clippers handed the Orlando Magic a 112-97 loss, extending his streak of 30-plus-point performances to eight games.

How to watch

Sky subscribers

TV: Full-season coverage is available across Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports Arena, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports News while Sky Sports Mix (Channel 145) - available to all Sky TV customers at no extra cost - will show one match every Saturday.

Sky Go: Subscribers can watch the action wherever they are as it happens. Sign in to Sky Go to watch on your desktop computer or laptop or download the app.

Non-Sky subscribers

NOW TV: Watch the action from £7.99 - with no contract required. The NOW TV app is available on more than 60 devices, including TV, mobile phones, and games consoles, and you can register up to four of them.

Sky Sports is the home of the NBA in the UK with live coverage throughout the week, including at least three showcase games across the weekend.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.