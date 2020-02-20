NBA Sunday Primetime on Sky Sports: Boston Celtics @ Los Angeles Lakers

The Boston Celtics visit the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA Primetime clash on Sunday at 8:30pm - watch via a live stream on skysports.com, Sky Sports app and YouTube.

The NBA's greatest rivalry opens a new chapter on Sunday night as the Los Angeles Lakers host the Boston Celtics with both teams hoping to take another step towards a high-playoff seed.

The Lakers (41-12) lead the Western Conference and hold a four-game cushion over the second-placed Denver Nuggets with city rivals the Clippers one game further back.

The Lakers rolled into the All-Star break with a three-game winning streak, notching a 120-118 road win over the Nuggets in the process.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis both remain among the contenders for the regular-season MVP award. James is averaging 25.0 points, 10.8 assists and 7.8 rebounds for the season and is coming off captaining his team to victory in the All-Star Game.

Davis, in his first season as a Laker, has been a force all season, averaging 26.6 points and 9.2 rebounds. He came through under pressure at the All-Star Game, sinking a clutch free throw to seal the victory for Team LeBron.

Eastern Conference high-flyers the Boston Celtics remain in hot pursuit of the second seed in the East, currently held by the Toronto Raptors.

The Celtics rode a seven-game winning streak heading towards the All-Star break, a run that was snapped by the Houston Rockets on February 11, before bouncing back immediately with a dramatic double-overtime win over the LA Clippers two nights later.

Like the Lakers, the Celtics position as one the league's elite teams is borne out by the fact they rank among the NBA's top 10 teams in both offensive and defensive rating. They score an average 112.5 points per 100 possessions and allow 105.7, giving them the league's third-best net rating (6.8). Only Conference leaders the Milwaukee Bucks and the Lakers rank above them in this metric.

After a tumultuous 2018-19 season, the leadership provided by veteran guard Kemba Walker allowed the Celtics to find greater stability in this campaign. That, in turn, has brought the best out of their young stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Tatum is Boston's leading scorer (22.4 points per game) and underscored his maiden All-Star selection with a 39-point performance in the Celtics' win over the Clippers. Brown, snubbed for the All-Star Game, is enjoying his best NBA season to date, averaging 20.2 points per game and scooping two Eastern Conference Player of the Week awards.

