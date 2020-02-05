NBA Sunday Primetime on Sky Sports: Boston Celtics @ Oklahoma City Thunder

The Boston Celtics visit the Oklahoma City Thunder in an NBA Primetime clash, live on Sky Sports Arena on Sunday at 8:30pm.

As the home of the NBA in the UK, Sky Sports will broadcast 134 live regular-season games, including a record 48 in the weekend primetime slots.

That slate continues this weekend on Saturday...

Boston Celtics @ Oklahoma City Thunder, Sunday 8:30pm, Sky Sports Arena

Eastern Conference high-flyers the Boston Celtics continue their pursuit of the No 2 playoff seed with a tough trip to Oklahoma City to face Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder.

The Celtics have strung together four successive victories, have won seven of their last 10 games and their 34-15 overall record has earned All-Star selections for Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum.

Boston position as one the league's elite team is borne out by the fact they rank in the NBA's top 10 teams in both offensive and defensive rating. They score an average 112.4 points per 100 possessions and allow 105.3, given them the league's third-best net rating (7.1). Only Conference leaders the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers rank above them in this metric.

Celtics' guard/forward Jaylen Brown, stinging from his All-Star snub, has been in a rich vein of recent form. Brown is Boston's third-leading scorer (20.4 points per game) and was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week after recorded 25.0 points and 6.3 rebounds as the Celtics went 3-0 in Week 15, beating the Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat.

After being written off in preseason following the departures of Russell Westbrook and Paul George, the Thunder (30-20) have emerged as one of the surprise success stories of the season.

Led by veteran point guard Paul - who earned All-Star selection - and propelled by Gilgeous-Alexander's breakout season (the second-year guard is averaging 19.4 points per game), the Thunder sit comfortably in seventh place in the West with designs on a higher seed.

Oklahoma City have won seven of their last 10 games and, for the season, own winning records at home and on the road.

The Thunder also possess a scoring spark off their bench. German guard Dennis Schroder averages 19.1 points per game and has been deployed by coach Billy Donovan alongside Paul and Gilgeous-Alexander in dangerous three-guard line-ups.

