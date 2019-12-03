NBA Sunday Primetime on Sky Sports: Denver Nuggets @ Brooklyn Nets

The Denver Nuggets visit the Brooklyn Nets in an NBA Primetime clash, live on Sky Sports Arena on Sunday at 8pm.

The Brooklyn Nets host Western Conference heavyweights the Denver Nuggets in an NBA Primetime clash on Sunday evening.

After the marquee summer signings of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Nets were immediately installed as future Eastern Conference title favourites. But, with the injured Durant on the sidelines until next season, it was never going to happen this year. Instead, with Irving as their leader, Brooklyn set their 2019-20 aims a little lower, aiming for playoff position and an improvement on last year's 42-40 record.

The Nets struggled to adjust their play to accommodate their new superstar, losing seven of their opening 11 games. Irving then went down with a shoulder injury. Since then Brooklyn, led by the explosive scoring of Spencer Dinwiddie have won six of their nine games, including an impressive home victory over the Boston Celtics, and battled back to .500.

The Nuggets (13-4) sit second in the Western Conference, albeit with precious little of last season's offensive flow and swagger. The per-game averages of star man Nikola Jokic are down from last season and talk persists about the Serbian center not being in 100 per cent game shape.

Despite that, the Nuggets have won eight of their last 10 outings and they have done so relying heavily on their team defense.

In their recent performances, Denver limited James Harden to 27 points (more than 10 points short of his per-game average) in a 105-95 victory over the Houston Rockets and battled to a 96-92 win over the Boston Celtics.

Their current defensive rating (101.9 points conceded per 100 possessions) is the best in the NBA, tied with the high-flying Milwaukee Bucks.

