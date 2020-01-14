NBA Sunday Primetime on Sky Sports: Miami Heat @ San Antonio Spurs

The Miami Heat visit the San Antonio Spurs in an NBA Primetime clash, live on Sky Sports Arena on Sunday at 8pm.

The Heat (27-12) are still flying high in the East and currently sit in third place, a position that would guarantee them home advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Their big-name summer signing, Jimmy Butler, has had a superb season to date, embracing the role of de facto leader and, most of the time, setting high standards on and off the court.

Miami has also benefitted from the breakout play of center Bam Adebayo, who is averaging career-highs in points (15.8), rebounds (10.4) and assists (4.5) per game and appears certain to become an All-Star for the first time.

The emergence of rookies Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro, along with second-year shooter Duncan Robinson, has further boosted the Heat's stock. Now at the season's halfway mark, they have displayed the consistency that suggests a top-two finish in the East is not beyond their capabilities.

San Antonio's 22-year run of making the playoffs is under serious threat this term. The Spurs (17-21) find themselves outside the playoff places in what could evolve into a seven-team fight for the eighth seed currently occupied by the Memphis Grizzlies.

After a disappointing start to the season, the Spurs have rounded into form of late, winning six of their last 10 games. Two of those victories came at the expense of Eastern Conference high-flyers the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics.

Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan scored 25 and 31 points in those wins (and poured in 36 in a loss to the Grizzlies) earning himself the Western Conference Player of the Week award for games played January 6-12.

DeRozan averaged 29.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.00 steals in 34.8 minutes for the week, while shooting 62.9 per cent (39-of-62) from the field and 90.2 per cent (37-of-41) from the foul line. He was the only player in the NBA to average 25-plus points, six-plus rebounds and six-plus assists while shooting better than 60 per cent for the week.

