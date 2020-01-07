NBA Sunday Primetime on Sky Sports: Utah Jazz @ Washington Wizards

The Utah Jazz visit the Washington Wizards in an NBA Primetime clash, live on Sky Sports Arena on Sunday at 8:30pm.

As the home of the NBA in the UK, Sky Sports will broadcast 134 live regular-season games, including a record 48 in the weekend primetime slots.

That slate continues this weekend on Sunday...

Utah Jazz @ Washington Wizards, Sunday 8:30pm, Sky Sports Arena

The red-hot Utah Jazz look to continue their excellent recent form when they visit the Washington Wizards in an NBA Sunday Primetime clash.

The Jazz have won six straight games - and nine of their last 10 - to establish themselves in the Western Conference playoff picture. That run includes a signature 120-107 win over the LA Clippers at Staples Center.

Utah's calling card is their defense, led by two-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. The 'Stifle Tower' is averaging 1.9 blocks per game and made a clutch game-sealing play to deny Brandon Ingram as the Jazz edged out the New Orleans Pelicans 128-126 on Tuesday night.

On offense, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic have carried the load. Shooting guard Mitchell is Utah's leading scorer with 25.1 points per game and looks on track to receive his first All-Star selection. Bogdanovic is putting up 20.1 points and 3.0 three-pointers per game in his first season with the team.

0:30 The Utah Jazz take on the Washington Wizards in an NBA Primetime clash - watch live on Sky Sports Arena on Sunday at 8:30pm

The Wizards (12-24) have struggled from the outset this season and a slew of injuries has stopped them from mounting any sort of recovery.

Despite that, Washington have proven to be an exciting team to watch thanks to their high-octane offense. Only four teams score more than their 115.6 points per game and in Bradley Beal, their All-Star guard who averages 27.8 points per game, they have one of the NBA's most potent scorers.

Their problem is stopping the opposition. The Wizards concede 115.6 points per 100 possessions, the worst defensive rating in the league. Earlier this season. they were involved in the third-highest scoring regulation game in NBA history, losing 159-158 to the Houston Rockets.

Beal is currently dealing with a leg injury and is considered day-to-day while rookie Rui Hachinura and sharpshooter Davis Bertans have been missing through injury since before Christmas. In their absence, Jordan McRae, Ish Smith and Troy Brown have picked up the scoring slack.

How to watch

Sky subscribers

TV: Full-season coverage is available across Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports Arena, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports News while Sky Sports Mix (Channel 145) - available to all Sky TV customers at no extra cost - will show one match every Saturday.

Sky Go: Subscribers can watch the action wherever they are as it happens. Sign in to Sky Go to watch on your desktop computer or laptop or download the app.

Non-Sky subscribers

NOW TV: Watch the action from £7.99 - with no contract required. The NOW TV app is available on more than 60 devices, including TV, mobile phones, and games consoles, and you can register up to four of them.

Sky Sports is the home of the NBA in the UK with live coverage throughout the week, including at least three showcase games across the weekend.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.