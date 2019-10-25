Los Angeles Lakers host Utah Jazz in home opener at Staples Center

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on Friday evening looking for their first win of the new season.

Live NBA: Utah @ LA Lakers Saturday 26th October 3:30am

The Lakers are coming off a tough loss in their season opener, as they fell short against the Clippers on Tuesday night, losing 112-102 after allowing their opponents to shoot 52 per cent from the field and score 22 fast-break points. The Lakers also gave up 25 points off turnovers.

On a more positive note, Danny Green set a Lakers record for most points in a debut with the team. He tallied 28 points on 10-of-14 shooting, including 7-of-9 from three-point range. Anthony Davis finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal, while LeBron James tallied 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

The Jazz travel to LA following an impressive win in their home opener where they topped the Oklahoma City Thunder 105-100 on Wednesday night.

The Jazz trailed by six heading into the fourth quarter but battled back thanks to 14 points from Donovan Mitchell in the period. Mitchell finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and a steal.

0:09 Donovan Mitchell skied for an emphatic dunk during the Utah Jazz's season-opening win over the Oklahoma City Thunder

Bojan Bogdanovic looked good in his debut with the Jazz as he tallied 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting, but Mike Conley had a very quiet debut, posting just five points on 1-of-16 shooting in 27 minutes. Emmanuel Mudiay was solid off the bench, with 12 points, five assists and two rebounds in 23 minutes.

Jazz guard Dante Exum (knee) will miss the game.

For the Lakers, point guard Rajon Rondo may miss out with a sore calf. Forward Kyle Kuzma remains out.

Key battle: Rudy Gobert vs Anthony Davis

Image: Rudy Gobert questions a call in Utah's win over the Thunder

This battle of the big men will be fascinating to watch. Davis posted up 20 times, per silverscreenandroll.com, against the Clippers but that is something the 7ft 1in Gobert can neutralise with his size and strength.

Two-time Defensive Player of the Year Gobert told the Deseret News he expects the Lakers to use a different approach against him.

[They are] going to probably do it differently against us, Gobert said. But we will be ready for whatever they have for us. They probably have a lot of options, they're a very talented team but we will be ready.

Last time out

1:48 Highlights of the Utah Jazz's season-opening win over the Oklahoma City Thunder

2:40 Highlights of the Los Angeles Lakers' opening night loss to the LA Clippers

Numbers game

25 - That was Utah's three-point percentage (6-of-24) in their victory over the Thunder.

The Jazz's proficiency from three-point range is something the summer acquisitions of Conley and Bogdanovic was designed to improve.

They fluffed their lines against OKC - Conley going 0-for 6 and Bogdanovic 1-of-5 respectively - and will those numbers improve dramatically against the Lakers?

One to watch (Jazz): Joe Ingles

Image: Joe Ingles raises up from three-point range

'Jingles' shared in Utah's three-point woes against the Thunder, shooting 1-of-4 from downtown. Like Conley and Bogdanovic, his ability to be a scoring threat from outside helps create the space for Mitchell's forays to the basket.

History suggests Ingles won't take long to rediscover his three-point touch. He averages 40.8 per cent from beyond the arc for his NBA career.

One to watch (Lakers): Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Image: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in action against the Golden State Warriors

If Caldwell-Pope us going to eat up 27 minutes per game in Kyle Kuzma's absence as he did against the Clippers, he will need to contribute more than three points and three assists.

'KCP' was a non-factor off the Lakers bench in their season opener and as an experienced role player, he must find a way to contribute when called upon.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.