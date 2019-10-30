Please select your default edition
Giannis Antetokounmpo sets goal of winning back-to-back MVPs

Wednesday 30 October 2019 11:35, UK

Giannis Antetokounmpo says winning back-to-back MVP awards is 'definitely a goal' for him in the 2019-20 season

Defending MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo said winning back-to-back MVP awards is "definitely a goal" for him this season.

Antetokounmpo enjoyed a stellar 2018-19 campaign, establishing himself as one of the NBA's elite two-way players, averaging 24.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game and leading the Milwaukee Bucks to the Eastern Conference Finals.

He was rewarded for his efforts in June when he was crowned regular-season MVP for the first time.

Antetokounmpo was named 2018-19 Most Valuable Player at the NBA Awards

With the Bucks among the leading contenders to win the 2019-20 NBA title, Giannis said adding a second MVP is high on his list of priorities this season.

"I hope we stay healthy as a team and I hope we are able to win again," he said. "If we do that, why not? Why not win back-to-back MVPs? That's definitely a goal.

NBA regular season MVP Antetokounmpo returned to Greece for a homecoming celebration and to open a court for aspiring youth players

"I'm trying to be in the MVP conversation [every year] until the end of my career. Hopefully if we keep winning and we keep playing good basketball, I can be on that stage again.

"It's always going to be the same, my approach. Going out there, trying to play as hard as I can, putting my body on the line and doing whatever it takes to help my team win."

Reflecting on his 2018-19 MVP season, Antetokounmpo recognised the importance of his team-mates and their collective cohesion had on his ability to win the award.

"The thing that changed last year was the culture of the team. As a team, we built a winning habit to be able win 60 games. That's why I was able to win the MVP," he said.

Antetokounmpo provided a 30-point triple-double in the Milwaukee Bucks' win over the Houston Rockets

"The previous year I had a great season but we didn't win as many games. That's why I said in my MVP speech, 'it takes more than one guy to win 60 games'."

The MVP award is not the only prize Antetokounmpo has his sights on this year. A certain Larry O'Brien trophy is also high on his list.

"Hopefully [in the 2019-20 season], we can win the even-bigger trophy," he said.

