Stephen Curry suffers broken left hand in Golden State Warriors loss to Phoenix Suns

Golden State star Stephen Curry broke his left hand in the third quarter of the Warriors' Wednesday home game against the Phoenix Suns.

With the Warriors trailing 83-54 in the fourth minute of the third period, Curry collided with Suns center Aron Baynes on a drive to the hoop and fell hard on his left arm.

Curry immediately came up holding his wrist, and after a timeout, was taken to the locker room with 8:31 left in the third quarter. Willie Cauley-Stein was summoned from the bench to shoot the two free throws.

Stephen Curry has a broken left hand. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) October 31, 2019

The Warriors announced during the fourth quarter that Curry had broken his left hand. The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player will be out indefinitely.

Curry, 31, began the night averaging 24 points, 6.7 assists and five rebounds per game. He had nine points, six assists and five rebounds in 21 minutes against Phoenix.

"I just feel bad for him," Suns coach Monty Williams said. "When these guys who are the faces of the league go down, it's not good for the league, but especially someone like Steph, who has done so much to raise the level of excitement here in the Bay Area and throughout the league."

"Aron Baynes came up after the game and just wanted to know how Steph was doing," coach Steve Kerr said. "You could tell he felt really bad. It's just a random basketball play, so stuff happens."

The Warriors lost the game 121-110, their third loss in four games to open the season.

