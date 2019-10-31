Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Kawhi Leonard faces former team as LA Clippers host San Antonio Spurs

Watch Spurs @ Clippers live on Sky Sports Arena in the early hours of Friday morning (2:30am)

Thursday 31 October 2019 12:21, UK

Kawhi Leonard drives to the basket against the Lakers
Image: Kawhi Leonard drives to the basket against the Lakers

LA Clippers host the San Antonio Spurs at Staples Center, live on Sky Sports Arena in the early hours of Friday morning.

Live NBA: San Antonio @ LA Clippers

Latest Conference standings

Latest Conference standings

Who's leading the East? Who's leading the West?

The Spurs were a popular pick to fall out of the running in the West but they have once again surprised the skeptics. At 3-0, they are the last remaining undefeated team in the Western Conference.

This is a team that is always underrated. While the 'Tim Duncan and Tony Parker' days are long gone, there are plenty of good players on their 2019-20 roster. The dynamic duo of LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan remain impressive and pair up beautifully with coach Gregg Popovich's young backcourt.

DeMar DeRozan in action against the Washginton Wizards
Image: DeMar DeRozan in action against the Washington Wizards

No one was initially certain who would start between Derrick White, Bryn Forbes or Dejounte Murray, but they are working together effectively.

The Clippers (3-2) were handed a beating by the Utah Jazz in their last game but it's unwise to conclude anything from that performance. With Paul George still out due to his ailing shoulders, they also chose to rest Kawhi Leonard (load management) in that outing, ensuring he will be at 100 per cent for this fixture, the second half of a back-to-back.

Pelicans @ Thunder free on Sky Sports

Pelicans @ Thunder free on Sky Sports

Watch Pelicans @ Thunder on Saturday at 9pm via free live stream on skysports.com, Sky Sports app and YouTube

This is the first time that Kawhi will face his former team as a Clipper. The Spurs sat him and traded him before his 2018-19 Finals run with the Toronto Raptors, so he'll surely be playing with extra motivation.

These teams split their four-game season series last year.

More on this story

Last time out

San Antonio Spurs against Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA 1:43
Highlights of the San Antonio Spurs' Week 2 win over the Portland Trail Blazers
Nigel Williams-Goss of the Utah Jazz handles the ball against the LA Clippers 1:13
Highlights of the Los Angeles Clippers' Week 2 loss to the Utah Jazz

Numbers game

116.4 - That's the number of points the Clippers are putting up per game across their opening five contests. It's the league's best mark and, when you consider they've achieved it without Paul George, a sign of how scary they will be when they eventually reach full strength.

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

The figure is also testament to the enduring scoring prowess of Lou Williams off the bench. The defending Sixth Man of the Year is already up to 22.6 points per game for the season.

One to watch (Spurs): Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray dribbles upcourt for the Spurs
Image: Dejounte Murray dribbles upcourt for the Spurs

Even though he remains on a minutes restriction since returning from a year-long ACL injury absence, Murray has been red-hot for the Spurs in the season's opening exchanges.

NBA Sunday Primetime on Sky Sports

NBA Sunday Primetime on Sky Sports

Watch Bulls @ Pacers live on Sky Sports Arena on Sunday at 10pm

Defense is Murray's primary calling card but he has been stuffing the stat sheet for the Spurs so far, averaging 14.7 points, 6.0 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.

One to watch (Clippers): Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverley celebrates a Clippers victory
Image: Patrick Beverley celebrates a Clippers victory

Beverley's numbers won't wow you night in, night out yet there's no doubt the gritty guard is the emotional center of the Clippers.

Self-motivated, ever-hungry and with a will to win that cannot be tamed, Beverley more-than earned being dubbed 'a mini-Kevin Garnett' by TV commentators as he terrorised the Lakers on the opening night of the season.

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

For a player of Beverley's intensity, there is no higher praise.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2019 Sky UK