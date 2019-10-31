Kawhi Leonard faces former team as LA Clippers host San Antonio Spurs

LA Clippers host the San Antonio Spurs at Staples Center, live on Sky Sports Arena in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Spurs were a popular pick to fall out of the running in the West but they have once again surprised the skeptics. At 3-0, they are the last remaining undefeated team in the Western Conference.

This is a team that is always underrated. While the 'Tim Duncan and Tony Parker' days are long gone, there are plenty of good players on their 2019-20 roster. The dynamic duo of LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan remain impressive and pair up beautifully with coach Gregg Popovich's young backcourt.

Image: DeMar DeRozan in action against the Washington Wizards

No one was initially certain who would start between Derrick White, Bryn Forbes or Dejounte Murray, but they are working together effectively.

The Clippers (3-2) were handed a beating by the Utah Jazz in their last game but it's unwise to conclude anything from that performance. With Paul George still out due to his ailing shoulders, they also chose to rest Kawhi Leonard (load management) in that outing, ensuring he will be at 100 per cent for this fixture, the second half of a back-to-back.

This is the first time that Kawhi will face his former team as a Clipper. The Spurs sat him and traded him before his 2018-19 Finals run with the Toronto Raptors, so he'll surely be playing with extra motivation.

These teams split their four-game season series last year.

Last time out

Numbers game

116.4 - That's the number of points the Clippers are putting up per game across their opening five contests. It's the league's best mark and, when you consider they've achieved it without Paul George, a sign of how scary they will be when they eventually reach full strength.

The figure is also testament to the enduring scoring prowess of Lou Williams off the bench. The defending Sixth Man of the Year is already up to 22.6 points per game for the season.

One to watch (Spurs): Dejounte Murray

Image: Dejounte Murray dribbles upcourt for the Spurs

Even though he remains on a minutes restriction since returning from a year-long ACL injury absence, Murray has been red-hot for the Spurs in the season's opening exchanges.

Defense is Murray's primary calling card but he has been stuffing the stat sheet for the Spurs so far, averaging 14.7 points, 6.0 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.

One to watch (Clippers): Patrick Beverley

Image: Patrick Beverley celebrates a Clippers victory

Beverley's numbers won't wow you night in, night out yet there's no doubt the gritty guard is the emotional center of the Clippers.

Self-motivated, ever-hungry and with a will to win that cannot be tamed, Beverley more-than earned being dubbed 'a mini-Kevin Garnett' by TV commentators as he terrorised the Lakers on the opening night of the season.

For a player of Beverley's intensity, there is no higher praise.

