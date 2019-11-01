NBA Primetime on Sky Sports: Ovie Soko previews Pelicans @ Thunder, Bulls @ Pacers

Who will prevail in this weekend's NBA Saturday and Sunday primetime games live on Sky Sports? Ovie Soko previews New Orleans Pelicans @ Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls @ Indiana Pacers.

New Orleans Pelicans @ Oklahoma City Thunder, Saturday 9pm, Sky Sports Mix

I like the Pelicans. It has taken them five attempts to win their first game but they are playing the right way.

A big thing for me is to see teams winning three categories: rebounding, getting to the free-throw line and winning the turnover battle. New Orleans have lost at least two of those categories in each of their opening four losses.

But you can clearly see they enjoy playing together. Through their first five games, they rank first in the league for team assists (30.6) per game. That's one area they are winning every night and further down the line that will translate very well once they address their rebounding and turnover issues. They have a lot of young guys so you know turnovers will be part of their growing pains.

I think the wins will come as long as they keep playing the team-oriented brand of basketball we've seen from them so far. That's the right way to grow.

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has come out all guns blazing to start the season. This OKC team is a new team after trading Russell Westbrook and Paul George but I think they will gel faster than other teams because of the experience that players like Chris Paul and Danilo Gallinari bring to the table.

The Thunder could be one of the teams that fly under the radar this year. In addition to the experience they have in their starting five, they have Terrance Ferguson who will bring energy and make shots. He's a solid role player.

One question when you look at the Thunder is 'who is going to be their go-to scorer?' Chris Paul can do it but he's a floor general and you don't look to him put up go-to scorer numbers night in and night out.

That go-to role is wide open for Gilgeous-Alexander and so it far looks like he is taking the opportunity. Playing on a team with so many veterans will help him grow too. He has already shown he is capable.

Chicago Bulls @ Indiana Pacers, Sunday 10pm, Sky Sports Arena

Chicago have decent pieces and came into the season considered as a team poised to take a step forward but they've lost four of their opening five games.

Rookie guard Coby White has impressed me. I think he is a guy who plays with a lot of energy and confidence and he will only get better. Otto Porter was a nice pick-up for them last year and he gave them extra scoring punch., but he hasn't started the season well.

On current evidence, I just don't know how much they will improve on last year's 22-win season.

The Pacers don't have a lot of experience among the active players who have huge roles on the team. They don't have a superstar in this league without Victor Oladipo (who has been out since last January through injury).

That means there is a lot of pressure on their summer signing Malcolm Brogdon to carry the load. This is his fourth year in the league. Is he ready to jump into that Oladipo go-to role? I don't know. He is going to have to grow into being 'the guy'.

Brogdon has come from a situation in Milwaukee where he wasn't the first scoring option. All of a sudden, he has jumped from being in a supporting role with the Bucks to 'we need you to score 20+ every night' for Indiana.

When the opposing defense is loading up and focused on you, it's a very hard role to jump into. And you can see the effect of that in his field goal percentages which have dropped from last season.

When guys become the focal point of the opponent's defense, those percentages, generally, will drop. You're going to start seeing different defensive coverages and you're not getting the easy-rhythm shots you're accustomed to getting early in games to get yourself going.

Like the Bulls, the Pacers are in the process of trying to figure things out and find their identity this year. Which players are going to fill which roles? Who will take on the responsibility of moving into bigger roles? We'll find out more on Sunday night.

