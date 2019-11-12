Sky Sports Heatcheck: Get involved in our new NBA social show

Heatcheck is back! It's episode two of Sky Sports' new weekly NBA social show - and we're looking for you to get involved in the discussion.

Jaydee Dyer will be joined by guests Mike Tuck, Mo Mooncey and Benny Bonsu to look at the biggest stories, names and talking points, both on and off the court.

It's a social show, so we're looking for you to get involved on the Sky Sports NBA Twitter Page and on our website as the best comments are sure to featured throughout.

This week, the crew will look at how load management could hurt the Clippers, whether Toronto really miss Kawhi all that much and the resurgence at Boston, with the Celtics now boasting the league's best record.

The team will also look at the returning NBA stars who have made the biggest impact with Dwight Howard, Derrick Rose, Isaiah Thomas, Gordon Hayward and Kristaps Porzingis all impressing so far this season. Let us know your favourite by voting in our poll.

Then, the classic question: if you take the best five American players in the league against the best five from across the rest of the globe - who would win out? That should be sure to stir up some debate in the studio and across our channels!

Heatcheck will be broadcast on Tuesday evenings, airing first on Sky Sports' YouTube channel before being shown later in the evening on Sky Sports' TV channels.

Watch Sky Sports Heatcheck on Sky Sports' Youtube channel from 5:45pm this evening

Watch Sky Sports Heatcheck on Sky Sports Arena at 10pm tonight

NBA Heatcheck

