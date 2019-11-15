NBA Primetime on Sky Sports: Ovie Soko previews Nets @ Bulls and Celtics @ Kings

Who will prevail in this weekend's NBA Saturday and Sunday primetime games live on Sky Sports? Ovie Soko previews Nets @ Bulls and Celtics @ Kings.

Image: Ovie Soko soars for a dunk during Adidas Eurocamp

Brooklyn Nets @ Chicago Bulls, Saturday 11pm, Sky Sports Arena

In my opinion, the Brooklyn Nets are a team on the rocks. It was evident in their game against the Phoenix Suns. I'm not sure how much they are enjoying playing together. Is Kyrie Irving part of that problem? A lot of people would say that is the case. How big a part of that problem is he?

After his turbulent last year in Boston and the Nets' 4-7 start to the season, the criticism of Kyrie, despite his individual brilliance, as a 'locker room cancer' is a serious, serious question now.

The Nets have won three of their last seven games and they've only beaten two playoff teams (the Houston Rockets and the Portland Trail Blazers) so far this season. Even with the victories they've been able to get so far, I'm not convinced by this team.

The talent level is there with Kyrie, Spencer Dinwiddie and the now-injured Caris LeVert plus Taurean Prince sprinkling buckets in from time to time and their role-playing big men. But something is missing and they are on rocky terms.

The good news for the Nets is that they are playing the Bulls who haven't shown much consistency so far this year. You never really know what you are going to get with them - they played some of the big teams fairly close but have been taken care of by lesser teams on a couple of occasions.

Ultimately, I expect the Nets to pull this one out.

Boston Celtics @ Sacramento Kings, Sunday 8:30pm, Sky Sports Arena (Red Button)

Image: Jayson Tatum raises up for a jump shot against the Hornets

Despite their shaky start to the season, Sacramento have talent. They will miss the injured De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley but they still have Bogdan Bogdanovic and Buddy Hield who can both score.

But, all told, the Kings are not of the same calibre as this Boston Celtics team. The way the Celtics have started the season, you wouldn't be surprised to see them in the Finals in June. Their only defeat came on opening night against Philadelphia, one of the best defensive teams in the league.

I expect Boston to go out West and take care of business in this game. Celtics coach Brad Stevens won't allow his players to overlook any team and he will have them ready to go.

Any team would miss Gordon Hayward, who is out for six weeks with a broken hand, from a talent perspective but the Celtics won't miss a beat because they play team basketball. That is what Stevens had success doing as a college coach at Butler.

I played against his Butler teams (which included Hayward). He was always able to get guys on the same page and extract the best out of each player for the greater good.

Boston reaching the Finals is not as far-fetched a statement as you might have thought at the start of the season. They are closer to the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers than we expected.

The move to bring Kemba Walker to Boston has proved to be huge. He fits so well into the style of a Stevens-coached team. He's talented, he can score the ball, but he's also a 'heartbeat' kind of player, a point guard who gives you the confidence to shoot the next shot and it comes from a genuine place.

Guys like Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum really appreciate that. They are younger guys so it is really important to have a point guard who encourages their growth. That is a huge intangible Kemba brings to the table.

Boston are rolling and they will continue to improve.

