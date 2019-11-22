LA Clippers host Houston Rockets in huge Western Conference clash

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George face James Harden and Russell Westbrook as the LA Clippers host the Houston Rockets live on Sky Sports Arena.

The Rockets (11-4) were the subject of many questions heading into the season but their eight-game winning streak - snapped by the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night - should have answered most of them. That run left Houston with one of the best records in the NBA, thanks mainly to the otherworldly scoring of Harden.

Harden is averaging a jaw-dropping 38.4 points per game and already has seven 40-plus-point games to his name.

Harden and his backcourt partner Russell Westbrook face an equally dominant superstar duo when they meet the Clippers (10-5), Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, who played their first game together in the team's most recent outing against the Boston Celtics.

That game was a dramatic overtime thriller in which the Clippers prevailed 107-104 in a match-up that had a true playoff-feel.

George and Leonard struggled in that game with their team-mates Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams emerging as the heroes, something that emphasises the Clips' roster depth.

LA's defense is going to be stifling with George, Leonard and Beverley on the floor together and it will be fascinating to see how they combat the elite offensive talent of Harden and Westbrook.

The Rockets won their first game against the Clippers this season, 102-93, on November 3. The Clippers won last season's three-game series 2-1.

Last time out

Numbers game

65.0 - How scary a defensive proposition is a Clippers line-up featuring George, Leonard and Beverley? A tiny 10-minute sample size (from the Clippers' overtime win over the Celtics) suggests the answer is a resounding "absolutely terrifying".

In that brief period of play, the Clippers boasted a stunning defensive rating (points allowed per 100 possessions) of 65.0 and a net rating (points scored per 100 possessions minus points allowed per 100 possessions) of 39.5.

It's too early to draw firm conclusions until Beverley/Leonard/George line-ups log more minutes but the early signs are frightening for Clippers' opponents.

One to watch (Rockets): Russell Westbrook

Image: Russell Westbrook celebrates a basket during Houston's win over Portland

How is Westbrook, a former league MVP, coping with playing second fiddle to Harden in Houston's offense? It's a mixed bag.

Westbrook's counting stats suggest he is settling in nicely, putting up 21.8 points, 6.9 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game. He has already posted two triple-doubles in his first 13 games as a Rocket.

1:58 Russell Westbrook notched his 139th career triple-double in Houston's win over New Orleans, passing Magic Johnson on the all-time list

However, the offensive inefficiencies that plagued his game as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder are still there. Westbrook's three-point percentage is a woeful 22.8 per cent, a mark made even worse by the fact he is lofting 5.8 three-point attempts per game. His overall field goal percentage (41.6) is the lowest of his career since his rookie year.

One to watch (Clippers): Montrezl Harrell

Image: Montrezl Harrell celebrates a basket during the Clippers' preseason win over Melbourne

Were it not for the play of his Clippers team-mate Lou Williams last season, Harrell may well have been named Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 16.6 points off the bench.

This season the all-action forward has taken another step forward, upping his scoring average to 18.1 points per game after earning more time on the court.

Harrell, along with Patrick Beverley, also brings energy, fire, passion and aggression to this Clippers team and his thunderous dunks routinely bring the fans at Staples Center to their feet.

