NBA Primetime on Sky Sports: Ovie Soko previews Suns @ T-Wolves and Mavs @ Rockets

Who will prevail in this weekend's NBA Primetime games live on Sky Sports? Ovie Soko previews Suns @ Timberwolves and Mavericks @ Rockets.

Phoenix Suns @ Minnesota Timberwolves, Saturday 10pm, Sky Sports Arena

Karl-Anthony Towns is having a solid season but the Timberwolves have been riddled with injuries and absences in recent weeks, most notably to their No 2 scorer Andrew Wiggins. They have split two games against the Jazz this week and their victory in Utah on Monday night was a big win and an excellent confidence booster.

That said, and I admit I may be a bit biased here, I'm taking the Suns in this one. I think they are putting together a solid season. They've built a very strong core in Ricky Rubio, Devin Booker, Kelly Oubre and Aron Baynes.

The beautiful thing about the Suns is that their bigs are able to shoot from range. Shooting at the five-spot can really mess up defenses. Baynes is a big body, a tough guy but he has that shooting touch from outside too. It's hard for teams to match up with guys like that.

I've got my Suns pulling this one out on the road, hopefully.

Dallas Mavericks @ Houston Rockets, Sunday 8:30pm, Sky Sports Arena

Superstar duos collide as James Harden and Russell Westbrook host Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis - expect fireworks in this one!

Doncic is the NBA's golden boy and he is putting together an absolutely phenomenal sophomore season so far. He is continuing from where he left off in his Rookie of the Year season last year. He is continuing to separate himself from the pack.

I'm sure this will be a high-scoring game - let's see if James Harden can put up 40 points again - because it's so tough to slow Harden and Doncic down.

I like the fact that Luka, in my opinion, does a better job of getting the whole team going, getting everyone involved and making the guys around him better.

But I also think it is a tough ask for the Mavericks to win on the road, especially with Harden playing the way he is at the moment.

I feel like the Rockets will get this one, but you can never count Luka out! This will be a great game and I think Houston will edge it.

