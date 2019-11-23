Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Kyrie Irving will miss next three Brooklyn Nets games with shoulder injury

All-Star guard originally injured shoulder on November 12 vs Utah Jazz

Saturday 23 November 2019 07:27, UK

Kyrie Irving attacks the rim against Minnesota
Image: Kyrie Irving attacks the rim against Minnesota

The Brooklyn Nets announced after Friday's 116-97 victory over Sacramento that Kyrie Irving would miss the team's forthcoming road trip, a three-game swing through New York, Cleveland and Boston.

NBA Saturday Primetime on Sky Sports

NBA Saturday Primetime on Sky Sports

Watch Suns @ Timberwolves live on Sky Sports Arena on Saturday at 10pm

The lead guard has missed the team's four previous games with a shoulder impingement believed to be suffered during their November 12 loss to Denver.

Save over 40 per cent with NOW TV

Save over 40 per cent with NOW TV

Grab a NOW TV Sky Sports Month Pass for just £20 p/m for 6 months (usually £33.99 p/m)

Irving, who left the Celtics as a free agent this summer, is averaging 28.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game, while shooting 44.4 per cent overall and 34.1 per cent from three-point range in 33.8 minutes per game.

Mavericks @ Rockets free on Sky Sports

Mavericks @ Rockets free on Sky Sports

Watch Mavericks @ Rockets Kings on Sunday at 8:30pm via free live stream on skysports.com, Sky Sports app and YouTube

He previously played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning a championship in 2016 before being traded to the Boston Celtics the following offseason.

More on this story

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2019 Sky UK