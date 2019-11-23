Kyrie Irving will miss next three Brooklyn Nets games with shoulder injury

The Brooklyn Nets announced after Friday's 116-97 victory over Sacramento that Kyrie Irving would miss the team's forthcoming road trip, a three-game swing through New York, Cleveland and Boston.

The lead guard has missed the team's four previous games with a shoulder impingement believed to be suffered during their November 12 loss to Denver.

Irving, who left the Celtics as a free agent this summer, is averaging 28.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game, while shooting 44.4 per cent overall and 34.1 per cent from three-point range in 33.8 minutes per game.

He previously played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning a championship in 2016 before being traded to the Boston Celtics the following offseason.

