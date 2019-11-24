Please select your default edition
Rajon Rondo fined $35k for Dennis Schroder incident

Sunday 24 November 2019 09:12, UK

Rajon Rondo has been fined for his behaviour in the match against Oklahoma City Thunder
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo has been fined $35,000 for "making unsportsmanlike physical contact" with Oklahoma City guard Dennis Schroder.

The fine was also for two other offenses in Friday night's game against the Thunder, the NBA announced on Saturday.

Rondo thrust his right knee into Schroder's groin area early in the fourth quarter of the contest and was called for a flagrant 2 foul.

In the aftermath, he verbally abused official Ed Malloy and failed to leave the court in a timely manner after being ejected, which the NBA cited was part of Rondo's fine.

Rondo expressed his displeasure prior to Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, saying the way Malloy pointed at him was "disrespectful".

"I guess the saying free speech doesn't apply to everybody," Rondo told reporters.

Asked if he regretted his remarks to Malloy, Rondo replied: "Absolutely not." The 33-year-old Rondo is averaging 7.2 points and 5.6 assists in five games this season. He missed the start of the season due to a calf injury.

